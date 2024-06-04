Don't look like a newbie on the golf course — this is what you should wear

Whether you’re picking up a club for the first time or you’ve been invited for a round, going golfing is much more than your skill. Going golfing is also about following a specific guideline with your dressing. With plenty of preppy-inspired styles like tennis and rugby back in style, golfing dressing trends are on the rise, and it’s time to get the lowdown on what works on the green.

Unless you’re headed to a smaller driving range or a franchise like Top Golf, you’re expected to follow a certain style on the golf course. Courses joined to clubhouses might have stricter dress codes and might require specific clothing pieces. However, as a general rule of thumb, there are a few items that you can follow to ensure you look like a pro at the golf course.

The golf polo

Although you might be tempted to don any fitness t-shirt or graphic tee, golf courses are the place to wear your favorite polo shirts. No matter the material or patterns, a collared shirt is a must for the golf course. Depending on the weather, you’ll want to opt for either a long-sleeve or short-sleeve. Opt for materials optimal for exercising that have moisture-wicking properties. For patterns and colors, you’ll want to opt for appropriate patterns without large logos. The safest bet is opting for solid-color polos with a collar tucked into your bottoms.

Chino pants or shorts

When it comes to your bottoms, you’ll want to stick to the classics. With only two options available, there’s no chance of messing up on your bottoms. The proper bottoms will either be chino shorts or slacks. These tailored bottoms give you a professional golfer look that still allows you to improve your game. Options from brands like Nike or Bonobos will give you an elevated athletic look without compromising your flexibility and comfort. Golf chino shorts should be on the longer side and will help keep you sophisticated during the warmer months. On the golf course, you should avoid jeans, casual joggers, or short shorts.

Golfing shoes

When it comes to your shoes, there are plenty of options to choose from. Although you can typically get away with wearing running shoes on the golf course, they likely won’t help you get the best out of your game. Specific golf shoes are usually spikeless and won’t pain you while standing up for longer. Especially during the warmer months, it’s important to have shoes that won’t transfer the heat from the grass to your feet. You can find classic styles for beginners from brands like Nike and Adidas, which carry collections devoted to golfing. Stick with classic colors and combinations for a pair you can easily mix and match with your clothing items. Although you’ll want to showcase your favorite pair of sneakers, keep them away from the golf course, as they typically won’t look right and will just get dirty.

Outerwear choices

On days when the weather is less cooperative, it’s nice to have the proper outerwear to keep you warm. To stick with the sophisticated theme, opt for pieces that mesh will your look, such as exercise shirt jackets, vests, and windbreakers. Warm-up jackets offer a sleek and versatile look without constricting your swing. You can also opt for sleeveless vests for more mobility. Avoid any denim or jean jackets, as well as any outerwear piece with a hoodie.

Accessories and more

Besides a pair of golf clubs and gear, there are a few accessories you should consider bringing along with you to the green. While it might seem unnecessary, a belt is always a welcome piece to help bring your golfing outfit together. Follow proper color-matching techniques and match it to a clothing piece, shoes, or hat. You also want to opt for a crisp white pair of socks.

Outside of your main outfit, you’ll want to consider reaching for a pair of golfing gloves, hat, and sunglasses. For sunnier days, sunglasses just make sense and can give you a more professional look. Golfing sunglasses will help to create a bigger color contrast and enhance your performance by shielding from the sun. In the same way, hats can help shield you from the sun and give you an extra piece in your outfit. Stick to classic baseball hats, which is what you will typically see professional golfers wear. Other headwear like fedoras or cowboy hats are typically permitted or recommended.

For those looking to expand their golf collection, gloves are an excellent addition. While they aren’t entirely necessary, golfing gloves can give you a better grip on your non-dominant hand and can come in handy during the hotter months when you’re more prone to sweating.

