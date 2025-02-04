 Skip to main content
Clae and Vuori create a crisp and sustainable new sneaker

For Southern California-based brands Clae and Vuori, the key to success is to remain laid back and chill. Both brands have made waves due to their no-fuss approach, which gives the aura of California cool. Now, for a second time, these brands are coming together for the sequel to their 2023 lifestyle sneaker. Keeping a similar lowkey and subtle design, the newest collaborative sneaker is all about mimicking the ease of the California lifestyle, including two of the state’s seemingly new favorite sports. Overall, the latest release is a neutral and simple sneaker that can easily fit into any wardrobe for any occasion. For those looking for their next pair of everyday casual sneakers, this new release is the perfect way to take a break from your traditional white sneakers

Sustainability meets fashion with Clae x Vuori

Not only are Clae and Vuori renowned for their laidback style but they’re known for their vast sustainability efforts. For the newest release, both brands opted for a limited edition sneaker made from vegan and recycled inputs. Using a blend of 30 percent recycled pre-consumer nylon, 20 percent conventional nylon, and 50 percent polyurethane, the upper construction of the shoe perfectly showcases the partnership’s responsibility with sustainability. Modeled after “The Deane” design, this new sustainable version of the sneaker is available in black and off-white monochromatic color combinations. Available via Clae and Vuori’s respective websites for $170, this sneaker is much more than just your standard casual shoe. While only a limited edition pair, this sneaker signifies the ability to blend eco-friendly efforts with practical everyday style.

