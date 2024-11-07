Adopt Future Heritage with the new collection from Vince

The fall is a special time throughout the country as we shed the summer sun and embrace the shorter days. Of course, we can’t forget that with the change in seasons, there is a change in how we prepare for the day. Multiple layers of outerwear make an appearance since we have no idea if it will be the kind of day that holds on to the heat of the previous months or the type of day that gives us a cold snap to preview the months to come. In any case, our wardrobe needs a refresher for the fall, and Vince has come out with their fall collection for the year. The Vince pre-spring collection looks to adopt the color palette of the national parks in one of the more beautiful states in the country, California.

Colors of California fall

When you think of the fall, you think of deep browns, vibrant oranges, and soft yellows. The kinds of colors that signal change and a rebirth only a few months away. This collection, however, channels more of the evergreen forests dotting the California landscape and the way it catches the snow and surrounds the blue waters of Big Bear. What you will find are garments in deep blues, browns, greens, and pops of white. They have also taken the concept of classics, the cable knit sweater, and added wavy twists. They have updated old-school garments with modern features and are calling the combination Future Heritage. Making these perfect for today and also not something that needs to be replaced often.

Vince Pre-Spring