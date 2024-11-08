 Skip to main content
UNTUCKit teams with Folds of Honor for a shirt with a mission

Look great and help those that sacrificed everything

By
UNTUCKit x Folds of Honor collar
UNTUCKit

On the list of innovations for the shirt, there isn’t a lot that could be looked upon that isn’t a hundred years old. The shirt has stayed mostly the same since the early to mid-1900s. But UNTUCKit is one of the innovators who made it cool to leave your shirts untucked and casual. Making casual cool was a trend that changed the industry. Now, they have teamed up with Folds of Honor, an organization dedicated to helping the families of our fallen heroes. With a one-of-a-kind white dress shirt, complete with a FoH folded flag on the shirt plackard, you can look great and help a family at the same time. UNTUCKit will donate 10% of the proceeds from each sale of the Folds of Honor shirt directly to the organization, directly funding scholarships for those our heroes left behind.

“Every time we put on this shirt, we are reminded of the sacrifices made by our heroes,” said Chris Riccobono, founder of UNTUCKit. “Partnering with Folds of Honor allows us to honor these brave individuals while providing support to their families through education.”

Teaming up to do good

UNTUCKit x Folds of Honor cuff
UNTUCKit

Folds of Honor has been dedicated to providing life-changing educational scholarships to the spouses and children of America’s fallen or disabled military and first responders since its inception in 2007. Thier work has impacted lives to the tune of 62,000 scholarships awarded to the families of the fallen.

“Through this partnership, we are not only creating a product that honors our heroes but also tangibly supporting their families,” said Lt Col Dan Rooney, founder and CEO of Folds of Honor. “We are grateful for UNTUCKit’s commitment to our mission and excited about the opportunity to reach even more families in need.”

