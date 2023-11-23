 Skip to main content
Undone Watches lets you customize your perfect timepiece without the custom price tag

Your next watch could be your own creation

Mark McKee
By
Undone watch on a wrist
Undone Watches

Your personality is all its own. You are truly unique. A one of a kind person without anyone else the same. So why should your watch be the same as the man standing next to you? Undone Watches allows you to build your watch (choosing from the options provided) from the ground up to suit your individual preferences. You can pay a premium on mass-produced luxury watches from brands like Rolex, Omega, Hublot, IWC, and Swatch; Undone looks to allow you to get a premium custom watch without paying the premium price.

Many brands will claim they offer custom products while they only have a few options and can slash prices by only offering a limited number of combinations they can still mass-produce. Undone Watches doesn’t begin building your watch until you have selected everything from the strap to the hour hands. The process means you can have something that is truly tailored to fit your style and the life you lead.

Undone Vintage Kelly on wrist
Undone Watches

Begin with a type and a function

The process starts with choosing a function and a type of watch from their collections, giving you a base. You can go with a dive watch like the Aquadeep, which offers 500 meters of water resistance and a helium escape valve at 10 o’clock. You can step back into history with the Vintage Kelly, a true show of individuality that harkens back to the early days of wristwatches. Or you can choose the Basecamp, known for the everyday heftiness of modern functionality with a vintage look.

You can then look at every detail and begin choosing the look of your watch. Choose from different faces and cases. Choose your hand styles and colors. And then, finally, decide on the band you want to sport on your timepiece. If you go with a dive watch, you may be best suited with a sports band, while the vintage aesthetics shine with leather. The result is one of your most dynamic watches because it fits your style perfectly.

Undone Aquadeep with strap options
Undone Watches

Get something already designed

Not feeling very creative? Want to trust the watchmakers themselves? Undone Watches also provides already-designed options that you can pick up with the click of a button. The Terra combines vintage looks with modern durability. The Urban is a collection of Vintage Kelly variations that keep you looking sharp. The Aqua II provides a standard dive watch focused on the function without asking you all the questions customization requires.

You don’t have to be rich to have a custom watch; you only need to look in the right places. Watches for men can feel less and less accessible to those with specific tastes or economic means. Lucky for them, Undone Watches is fixing both of those problems.

