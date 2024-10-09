 Skip to main content
Tom Beckbe wants you to go outside with a new collection that feels very James Bond

It's a holiday guide full of outdoor perfection

By
Man sitting on a fence in Tom Beckbe
Tom Beckbe

It is that time of year again. The summer is gone. Fall has made its way to most of the country. Apple picking, Halloween decorations, spooky movies, and of course, a rewatch of Gilmore Girls. Not sure why Gilmore Girls is a must watch around this time of the year? Maybe it is because there is something about the autumn feelings that makes us long for Stars Hollow. In any case, the weather has turned and in the last few months of the season, holiday guides are starting to land. Tom Beckbe, a relative newcomer on the scene, dropped their new fall collection, and it is stocked full of classic American outdoors looks that demand we drop the remote and get outside as soon as possible.

Your inner American James Bond

Man in Tom Beckbe vest
Tom Beckbe

Does this brand have anything to do with James Bond? No. But when we look through the new drops from them, we can’t help but be reminded of the iconic James Bond look from Skyfall that taught us all about the importance of layering. You can almost completely recreate this look with the pieces from Tom Beckbe.

Founded in 2015 by Radcliff Menge, Tom Beckbe took shape from his inspiration from the Southern outdoors and the way he could disappear into the wilderness with his grandfather to learn how to hunt and fish. Starting with their first and most iconic piece, the waxed Tenshaw Jacket, the brand is setting up to be a long staple in the industry with a focus on quality and on functionality. Whether you are wanting to recreate a James Bond look or visit Stars Hollow.

Shop Tom Beckbe

Mark McKee
Mark McKee
Mark is a full-time freelance writer and men's coach.
