The rise of Timothée Chalamet as a fashion icon: Exotic, ethereal, and bold

The Chalamet effect is undeniable, and as one of the current reigning voices of Gen Z, Timothée Chalamet is regarded by many in his generation and beyond not only as a phenomenal actor, but as a cultural trendsetter and style icon in the making. With a penchant for blurring the lines between the masculine and feminine, Timothée is every bit the fashion influencer for the modern man, pushing the boundaries as he sees fit — filled with a confidence that belies his youth. We’re sure to see plenty of the Oscar nominee for Best Actor in a Leading Role this award season, so we’re taking a look at his red carpet style.

Chalamet seizes a style moment

Timothée Chalamet’s style is a smorgasbord of looks ranging from the casual and chic to the formal — a coterie of monochromatic and retro ensembles that are the epitome of Gen Z chic. There are few fabrics off-limits for the A Complete Unknown actor, and he has become known for challenging the conventional red carpet look with his own unique style. Looks from his previous red carpet entrances include bold floral prints, leather from head to toe (including a harness), and even velvet. The Chalamet aesthetic is a no-holds-barred, take-no-prisoners vibe challenging traditional masculinity in menswear.

The rise of a style chameleon

In just under a decade, Chalamet’s red-carpet appearances have evolved and expanded as his tastes have grown. With each successive year, he has added another layer to the mix that evokes an intoxicating mix of the exotic and ethereal, along the way championing his own personal sense of style with an authentic perspective.

At the 2018 Golden Globes, Chalamet veered towards the classic menswear brand Berluti in a tuxedo in support of his Call Me By Your Name nomination. In 2022, for the premiere of his movie Bones and All, Timothée defied the conventional and showed up in a backless, sleeveless pantsuit at the Venice Film Festival that didn’t just cause a ripple, but waves. Styled by Haider Ackermann and accessorized with a matching scarf and Ray-Ban shades, Chalamet didn’t just hit the red carpet; he attacked it from every angle.

Chalamet hits his fashion stride

Fast forward to 2025 and Chalamet’s nomination for his arresting portrayal of Bob Dylan in the film A Complete Unknown. Receiving some of the best reviews of his career as an actor, Timothée has also seemed to hit his stride as a fashionisto totally in his zone.

For this year’s event, Chalamet acknowledged the rise of the Tom Ford suit by choosing a tuxedo from the designer that was a daring selection and a testament to his chameleon-esque approach to fashion. Featuring black sequins on the lapel and along the jacket front, Chalamet accessorized with a blue scarf and a Clash de Cartier bracelet and ring. With his naturally curly hair expertly tousled, his look was structured chaos done just right.

Blurring the boundaries of traditional menswear

The Timothée Chalamet aesthetic is one that goes against the grain of traditional menswear and seeks to deconstruct the template for a new generation. By incorporating traditional tailoring with progressive elements, Chalamet has almost single-handedly ushered in a new wave of fashion that blazes a fresh and innovative trail the modern man is adopting for their own wardrobes. Without a doubt, the Chalamet look is brazen, bold, and revolutionary.