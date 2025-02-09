 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

The rise of Timothée Chalamet as a fashion icon: Exotic, ethereal, and bold

Timothée Chalamet’s fashion evolution: How his red carpet looks cement him as a style icon

By
Timothée Chalamet attend the UK Premiere of "A Complete Unknown" at the BFI Southbank in London, England.
Fred Duval / Shutterstock

The Chalamet effect is undeniable, and as one of the current reigning voices of Gen Z, Timothée Chalamet is regarded by many in his generation and beyond not only as a phenomenal actor, but as a cultural trendsetter and style icon in the making. With a penchant for blurring the lines between the masculine and feminine, Timothée is every bit the fashion influencer for the modern man, pushing the boundaries as he sees fit — filled with a confidence that belies his youth. We’re sure to see plenty of the Oscar nominee for Best Actor in a Leading Role this award season, so we’re taking a look at his red carpet style.

Chalamet seizes a style moment

Timothee Chalamet at the 2019 Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.
Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock

Timothée Chalamet’s style is a smorgasbord of looks ranging from the casual and chic to the formal — a coterie of monochromatic and retro ensembles that are the epitome of Gen Z chic. There are few fabrics off-limits for the A Complete Unknown actor, and he has become known for challenging the conventional red carpet look with his own unique style. Looks from his previous red carpet entrances include bold floral prints, leather from head to toe (including a harness), and even velvet. The Chalamet aesthetic is a no-holds-barred, take-no-prisoners vibe challenging traditional masculinity in menswear.

Recommended Videos

The rise of a style chameleon

Timothee Chalamet attends the "Wonka" World Premiere at The Royal Festival Hall in London, England.
Fred Duval / Shutterstock

In just under a decade, Chalamet’s red-carpet appearances have evolved and expanded as his tastes have grown. With each successive year, he has added another layer to the mix that evokes an intoxicating mix of the exotic and ethereal, along the way championing his own personal sense of style with an authentic perspective. 

At the 2018 Golden Globes, Chalamet veered towards the classic menswear brand Berluti in a tuxedo in support of his Call Me By Your Name nomination. In 2022, for the premiere of his movie Bones and All, Timothée defied the conventional and showed up in a backless, sleeveless pantsuit at the Venice Film Festival that didn’t just cause a ripple, but waves. Styled by Haider Ackermann and accessorized with a matching scarf and Ray-Ban shades, Chalamet didn’t just hit the red carpet; he attacked it from every angle.

Chalamet hits his fashion stride

Timothee Chalamet arrives for ‘A Complete Unknown’ Los Angeles Premiere on December 10, 2024 in Hollywood, CA
DFree / Shutterstock

Fast forward to 2025 and Chalamet’s nomination for his arresting portrayal of Bob Dylan in the film A Complete Unknown. Receiving some of the best reviews of his career as an actor, Timothée has also seemed to hit his stride as a fashionisto totally in his zone. 

For this year’s event, Chalamet acknowledged the rise of the Tom Ford suit by choosing a tuxedo from the designer that was a daring selection and a testament to his chameleon-esque approach to fashion. Featuring black sequins on the lapel and along the jacket front, Chalamet accessorized with a blue scarf and a Clash de Cartier bracelet and ring. With his naturally curly hair expertly tousled, his look was structured chaos done just right.

Blurring the boundaries of traditional menswear

Timothee Chalamet at the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, USA on January 5, 2025.
Tinseltown / Shutterstock

The Timothée Chalamet aesthetic is one that goes against the grain of traditional menswear and seeks to deconstruct the template for a new generation. By incorporating traditional tailoring with progressive elements, Chalamet has almost single-handedly ushered in a new wave of fashion that blazes a fresh and innovative trail the modern man is adopting for their own wardrobes. Without a doubt, the Chalamet look is brazen, bold, and revolutionary.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Triston Brewer
Triston Brewer
Author
Triston Brewer is a journalist, creative director, fashionisto, and jetsetting digital bon vivant. Brace yourself!
James Bond is a fashion icon: Now you can keep 007 style on your coffee table
Pick up a new James Bond style book
Lashana Lynch (left) as the first female 007, backing up James Bond (Daniel Craig, right) after he's pulled from retirement.

There are very few more iconic places to look when searching for influences on menswear than the ultra stylish James Bond. Since Sean Connery exploded onto the scene in the early 60s the British super spy has entertained us with his espionage, action, suave, and of course, his stellar sartorial dominance. You can look back to Goldfinger and see Connery make a swim set cover up look masculine. You can watch Roger Moore make even the garish 70s style look regal and sophisticated. Timothy Dalton was able to keep the classic suave into the 80s despite the explosion of bright colors. Pierce Brosnan ushered in a new customer base for Omega. And, we will never forget Daniel Craig modernizing the character and his wardrobe for a new generation. But of course, you can remember that anytime you want inspiration, or you can keep it at your fingertips with Assouline's "James Bond Style," a new coffee table book hitting the shelves this month.
Detailing the style journey of James Bond

The book takes you on a journey beginning with Dr. No and dives deep into the iconic looks of not just Bond but the villains who challenged him, the women who loved him, and the people that dressed him. It is broken down for all six James Bond actors and features interviews, sketches, factoids, and behind-the-scenes looks at how the costumes came together. The book is aided by Academy-Award-winning costume designer Lindy Hemming, who worked on five Bond films (starting with Goldeneye and ending with Casino Royal).  "I don’t know any other film series that has created such a definitive style for its main character—one that’s been captivating audiences for over sixty years," she says in the book.

Read more
4 controversial men’s fashion trends we hope to never see again
Now is the time to leave these clothing trends behind and move on to better things
Man in jacket and turtleneck

There are dozens of looks for the beach and for the summer weather that can give your wardrobe a huge boost and make you the most stylish man on your street. However, there are also plenty of looks that we have seen sneak their way back into the man's arsenal that should have stayed gone or at least begun to fade away by now. While we are excited about the new looks on the horizon in men's fashion, we may be more excited about the expiration of the styles they replace.

The last few years have brought some significant style evolutions for men, but it also brought a handful of hopefully short-lived trends. Here is a list of men's fashion trends we hope to leave behind.
Sling bags
Let's be honest; some things just don't ever look great on men. While sling bags are high in function, they are low in style and in space. The majority of these bags are small and not meant for real storage (mostly flat items like wallets and passports), so the sacrifice they demand in style isn't really worth the function. Thanks to Zach Galifianakis in The Hangover, it is hard to take a man seriously when he is wearing a sling bag.

Read more
These iconic Levi’s jeans are getting a plant-based makeover
Levi's makes a significant investment in sustainable fashion
levis 501 jeans debut plant based materials store

 

For over 150 years, Levi's has remained a symbol of timeless style and quality. The brand is as much a symbol of American culture as The Statue of Liberty or The White House. Now, as the iconic Levi's 501 jean reaches its sesquicentennial milestone, the renowned brand celebrates with an initiative that aims to redefine sustainable fashion. In a bold move toward a more environmentally friendly future, Levi's introduces a variety of new styles, including the Plant-Based 501, the hemp-cotton blend Selvedge 501, and the Circular 501. These designs showcase the brand's commitment to pushing the boundaries of sustainability while preserving the essence of the John Wayne classic.
A new era of sustainability
Levi's has been on a continuous journey toward environmentally friendly development and these latest offerings represent the pinnacle of their efforts. The Plant-Based 501 is constructed from a minimum of 97% plant-based materials, which would have been unheard of a decade ago. The jeans feature certified organic cotton, natural dyestuff, a plant-based patch, and ink derived from wood waste. This eco-conscious creation addresses the urgent need to minimize the use of synthetic materials derived from fossil fuels and underlines the necessity of utilizing renewable inputs in garment manufacturing.

Read more