 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

thisisneverthat and New Balance launch their newest retro-futuristic design

thisisneverthat, New Balance release new sneaker

By
back heel of new balance silver and orange sneakers
New Balance / New Balance

After months of teasing and waiting, the long-awaited collaboration between South Korean-based thisisneverthat and the athletic company New Balance is finally here. With a head-to-toe Y2K look, the retro collaborative sneaker from the duo is a significant nod to the stylish era. With retro sneakers taking over the trends, the pair couldn’t resist creating a new sneaker that delivers a retro-futuristic look for a new generation. Using clean lines and an iconic silhouette, the sneaker is a traditional 2000s sneaker that includes bold pops of color. While not everyone enjoys retro fads, this sneaker pulls together some of the best Y2K details for one modern look. As with most of New Balance’s recent collaborations, there’s no doubt this launch will mark the beginning of many stylish designs.

thisisneverthat x New Balance 1000 

silver and orange new balance sneakers
New Balance / New Balance

With the New Balance 1000 silhouette serving as the base, this new design sees this retro sneaker get a few Y2K-inspired upgrades. The shoe strongly resembles the early 2000s sneakers that took over the trends using white mesh upper construction and metallic silver overlays. The pair has also opted for bold orange accents to highlight the shoe’s cobranding details, adding a pop of color. The accent color is also used throughout the sneaker on the eyelets and in parts of the midsole. Finishing the bottom section of the shoe is a white midsole and black rubber outsole. While the sneaker is already available via thisisneverthat’s website, the shoe will see a global release on New Balance’s web store on March 7. Crafted with nostalgic colors and construction, this sneaker is the ultimate retro-inspired footwear option to accent your athleisure looks.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Leslie Leon
Leslie Leon
Leslie is a Los Angeles-based writer and content creator. She is always researching and finding the latest fashion trends…
Stacy Adams celebrates 150 years with a new collection
Stacy Adams releases new collection
stacy adams shoe in middle of confetti

It does not happen every day that a brand celebrates its 150th anniversary, but when it does, it’s a cause for celebration. For footwear brand Stacy Adams, this meant releasing a new collection that honored some classic models. In this four-piece collection, the brand focuses on some models that best encapsulate their history throughout the 150 years. Founded in 1875, Stacy Adams has come a long way to become a staple in men’s footwear. With classic styles and debonair features, there’s no doubt as to their lengthy success. Constantly evolving with the times, Stacy Adams is a timeless brand that continues to deliver stylish options, even after all these years. 
Stacy Adams 150th Anniversary capsule collection

Stacy Adams takes on three staple designs in their four-piece anniversary capsule collection: Madison, Dayton, and Concorde. This collection includes the Henry Cap Toe Lace-up Boot, which takes its inspiration from the original Madison design. Crafted with a leather upper, modern stacked heel, and Flexzone technology, the boot is an ideal everyday boot that combines style with comfort. Also taking inspiration from Madison is the new William Cap Toe Oxford, which includes a perforated line along the toe. The William Cap Toe Oxford also has a stacked heel with Flexzone technology. 

Read more
HOKA’s Project Transport might be their most unique design yet
HOKA releases new shoe
man wearing black hoka sneakers

After a stellar 2024, HOKA isn’t slowing down in 2025 one bit. For one of their boldest releases thus far, HOKA has stealthfully released a unique design that will have you doing a double take. Made to be a techy user-friendly shoe, the latest release by the athletic brand is unlike what you will usually find from them. Available in three colorways, the new release is ideal for those who seek a more contemporary design without losing all of the practical features they love from HOKA. Constructed to be a chunkier sneaker, this new sneaker marks a new direction for the brand in the new year. 
Introducing HOKA’s Project Transport

Loosely based on the Transport silhouette, HOKA’s new Project Transport is a clean and simple design made for minimalist fans. Crafted with a sleek shrouded ripstop upper with synthetic leather overlays, the Project Transport is a no-fuss sneaker with plenty of style. A textured TPU film on the toebox, midfoot, and heel with reflective accents gives the shoe a futuristic touch that adds to the overall look. The Vibram Ecostep adds maximum traction year-round for any terrain you journey through. The three colorways: black, grey, and green, allow users to opt for the best hue for their wardrobe. Whether you seek a sleek minimalist or a more statement green, the Project Transport is a simple shoe with a clean silhouette you’ll seldom find from HOKA again. Those looking to add the new design to their wardrobe can purchase it via the HOKA website for $160. 

Read more
Brain Dead’s newest adidas collaboration is a lesson in texture
Brain Dead, adidas announce new sneaker
pair of adidas x brain dead sneakers

Fresh off their recent collaboration with Dover Street Market, adidas and Brain Dead have already announced their next project. With an interesting and bold new sneaker, the two brands have taken their love for texture to the next level. Using one of adidas’ iconic silhouettes, Brain Dead has tapped into the use of a hairy material to modernize the classic design. While the newly announced sneaker might not be the most versatile or minimalist shoe, it’s certainly an eye-catching design that’ll create a statement moment. Along with the eclectic exterior design, this shoe comes equipped with some of adidas’ most premium footwear features, making it an optimal choice. While fans will still have to wait a few more weeks to get their hands on a pair, there’s no doubt this adidas x Brain Dead collaboration will create major waves again. 
Brain Dead x adidas Forest Hills “Violet Tone”

Based on the classic adidas Forest Hills silhouette, the newest collaboration is nothing like the original sneaker released in 1976. While the Forest Hills sneaker was once considered a staple tennis sneaker, its lack of release has converted it into an archival design last seen in 2018. With the addition of a dark green hairy suede upper and burgundy accents throughout the shoe, Brain Dead has injected new life into this once-forgotten sneaker. Completing the design are off-white leather stripes and lining, which balance out some of the moodier hues found on the uppers. Continuing the use of bold hues, Brain Dead has also added touches of lime green on the tongue and insoles. Rounding out the design is a black sole, which adds edge to an already bold design. While there’s no doubt the shaggy suede uppers won’t appeal to the most minimalist dresser, it’s certainly a bold texture that’ll add depth and visual interest to any look. For those itching to add a pair to their closet, the rumored release date has this sneaker in stock in April 2025.

Read more