thisisneverthat and New Balance launch their newest retro-futuristic design

After months of teasing and waiting, the long-awaited collaboration between South Korean-based thisisneverthat and the athletic company New Balance is finally here. With a head-to-toe Y2K look, the retro collaborative sneaker from the duo is a significant nod to the stylish era. With retro sneakers taking over the trends, the pair couldn’t resist creating a new sneaker that delivers a retro-futuristic look for a new generation. Using clean lines and an iconic silhouette, the sneaker is a traditional 2000s sneaker that includes bold pops of color. While not everyone enjoys retro fads, this sneaker pulls together some of the best Y2K details for one modern look. As with most of New Balance’s recent collaborations, there’s no doubt this launch will mark the beginning of many stylish designs.

thisisneverthat x New Balance 1000

With the New Balance 1000 silhouette serving as the base, this new design sees this retro sneaker get a few Y2K-inspired upgrades. The shoe strongly resembles the early 2000s sneakers that took over the trends using white mesh upper construction and metallic silver overlays. The pair has also opted for bold orange accents to highlight the shoe’s cobranding details, adding a pop of color. The accent color is also used throughout the sneaker on the eyelets and in parts of the midsole. Finishing the bottom section of the shoe is a white midsole and black rubber outsole. While the sneaker is already available via thisisneverthat’s website, the shoe will see a global release on New Balance’s web store on March 7. Crafted with nostalgic colors and construction, this sneaker is the ultimate retro-inspired footwear option to accent your athleisure looks.