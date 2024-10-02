The new standard Huawei GT5 is now available in multiple options

Looking for one of the best watches for men at an affordable price? Launched in mid-September, the GT 5 is Huawei’s most recent watch model, and it’s available in two main options—a large and small version. For starters, the large standard Huawei GT 5 model features a 36 mm AMOLED display screen, while the small one is equipped with a 33mm display screen.

When the exterior casing is factored into the design, the small standard GT 5 timepiece measures 41 mm, and the larger one measures 46 mm. Featuring an octagonal-shaped bezel with 5-minute interval markings, the 46mm standard option is large due to the extra bezel features.

Since the 41 mm variant doesn’t come with 5-minute interval markings, it’s slimmer and lighter than other timepieces in this series and can comfortably sit on the wrist without taking too much space. While the bezel of the small GT 5 is slim, it has an elegant pattern that complements its design.

Apart from that, the 41mm variant offers a wide variety of strap options, which are manufactured from leather, plastic, and woven fabric. Blue and black hues characterize plastic straps, while leather straps are brown in color.

Just like the 41 mm standard variant, the large standard GT 5 model also comes with different straps—a nylon strap, a composite leather strap, and a woven strap. Thanks to GT 5’s easy-fit design, the straps can be easily interchanged based on the user’s preferences.

In terms of performance, this timepiece features health-related functionalities that are quite effective in improving breathing patterns and tracking exercises.

As a brand that’s popular for its prolonged battery usage, Huawei always rolls out watch models with superb battery performance, such as the GT 5. The large 46 mm model has a battery that can last for seven days. However, the battery that’s fitted in the 41 mm timepiece retains power for five days.

Available on the official Huawei eCommerce store and other authorized dealers, the GT 5 watch model retails at $255 to $300.