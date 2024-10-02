 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

The new standard Huawei GT 5 is now available in multiple options

The new standard Huawei GT5 is now available in multiple options

By
huawei watch gt 5
Image used with permission by copyright holder

Looking for one of the best watches for men at an affordable price? Launched in mid-September, the GT 5 is Huawei’s most recent watch model, and it’s available in two main options—a large and small version. For starters, the large standard Huawei GT 5 model features a 36 mm AMOLED display screen, while the small one is equipped with a 33mm display screen.

When the exterior casing is factored into the design, the small standard GT 5 timepiece measures 41 mm, and the larger one measures 46 mm. Featuring an octagonal-shaped bezel with 5-minute interval markings, the 46mm standard option is large due to the extra bezel features.

Recommended Videos

Since the 41 mm variant doesn’t come with 5-minute interval markings, it’s slimmer and lighter than other timepieces in this series and can comfortably sit on the wrist without taking too much space. While the bezel of the small GT 5 is slim, it has an elegant pattern that complements its design.

Apart from that, the 41mm variant offers a wide variety of strap options, which are manufactured from leather, plastic, and woven fabric. Blue and black hues characterize plastic straps, while leather straps are brown in color.

Just like the 41 mm standard variant, the large standard GT 5 model also comes with different straps—a nylon strap, a composite leather strap, and a woven strap. Thanks to GT 5’s easy-fit design, the straps can be easily interchanged based on the user’s preferences.

In terms of performance, this timepiece features health-related functionalities that are quite effective in improving breathing patterns and tracking exercises.

As a brand that’s popular for its prolonged battery usage, Huawei always rolls out watch models with superb battery performance, such as the GT 5. The large 46 mm model has a battery that can last for seven days. However, the battery that’s fitted in the 41 mm timepiece retains power for five days.

Available on the official Huawei eCommerce store and other authorized dealers, the GT 5 watch model retails at $255 to $300.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Nathan S.R
Nathan S.R
5 new boots for men we’re buying this fall
Best additions for boot season 2024
Man on cliff in leather boots

Fall is on the way. Football is kicking off (pun intended), baseball is rounding third (again ... pun intended), and we're starting to get our first taste of back-to-school freedoms. A lot of things come along with fall, like changing out the decor around the house and swapping out the closet for the warmer clothes and packing away the summer threads.

Another place your wardrobe needs a little update is in the shoe department. Gone will be the sandals, boat shoes, and drivers to make way for the fall boots. If you're anything like us, you use that excuse as an opportune time to shop the best new boots for men and give your collection a little boost.

Read more
There’s a new moody option for fans of Audemars Piguet’s Code 11.59 watch
Code 11.59 by Audemars Piguet Selfwinding Flying Tourbillon Chronograph debuts
look at Code 11.59 by Audemars Piguet Selfwinding Flying Tourbillon Chronograph

Although the Code 11.59 collection from Audemars Piguet is lengthy and full of sleek options, the brand is adding a new piece to keep under your radar. Their latest release, dubbed Shades of Grey, is exactly what you would expect from a monochrome grey watch. With plenty of details to mesmerize the wearer, the new Code 11.59 timepiece is a modern iteration that brings style more subtly. A refresh of an existing Code 11.59 watch, the Shades of Grey is made to give wearers a darker and moodier feel to their wrist, making it a more versatile piece you can wear in daily situations. The open-worked dial and craftsmanship details make this Code 11.59 watch a stunning successor to the series. 
Audemars Piguet’s gray moment

The Shades of Grey watch is similar to previous Code 11.59 pieces, except for a new colorway. Like its predecessors, this piece comes in a 41mm size with a 13.8mm thickness. Sporting an octagonal middle case, the case comes in a black ceramic with a satin-brushed finish. Surrounding the dial is an extra-thin 18-carat white gold bezel, double-curved sapphire crystal, hollowed lugs, white gold pushers, and a white gold crown. The dark grey rubber-coated textured strap with an 18-carat clasp and a black ceramic grip on top of the crown give the watch its casual look that’s perfect for day-to-day activities.  

Read more
Should you get a new Apple watch for the new fitness feature?
Apple Watch 10

Apple has just unveiled a series of innovative features aimed at tackling a condition that affects many people worldwide: sleep apnea. With new capabilities embedded in the Apple Watch, Apple is offering users more tools than ever to monitor their well-being. But, as with many cutting-edge technologies, it's worth examining how these features truly fit into everyday life and whether they’re a reason to upgrade your devices.
Apple Watch’s new sleep apnea detection

Sleep apnea is a serious medical condition where your breathing pattern repeatedly stops and starts during rest. It that affects over a billion people globally, yet it frequently goes unnoticed, which can lead to health complications such as high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, and cardiovascular disease.

Read more