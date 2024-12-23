 Skip to main content
The C by Romain Gauthier is here in an all-black dial

An all-black dial presented in two different designs

By
C by Romain Gauthier
Romain Gauthier

A new and stylish C line model is here in two different designs!

After manufacturing mechanical pieces for 16 years, Romain Gauthier finally dipped its toes into a new niche with the C line. In the past three years, the brand introduced different variants of the C model into the market, some with titanium casings and others with platinum casings.

The latest addition has a black dial, and it is offered in two different designs — a closed dial and an open-work dial.

Just like the original watch, which dates back to 2021, the new timepiece comes with a very modern and unique bezel with multiple grooves to accentuate the design.

While the grooves have a polished finish, other sections on the bezel are highlighted by a satin finish, which makes the watch look stylish.

One of the most striking features of the watch is the black dial, which is highlighted by a coarse texture that adds some depth to the dial.

For starters, the dial is layered with a PVD coating, characterized by two colors, gray and black. Apart from that, the open-dial option has a big cutout at 6 o’clock that displays elements featured on the mechanism. And just above the 7 o’clock denotation, there’s a small subdial that complements the open dial design with blue lines, spreading from the center of the subdial to other sections.

The closed dial also comes with the same subdial. But it doesn’t have a cut-out, like the open-dial option.

All in all, this is a well-thought-out design that’s suitable for formal and non-formal environments.

