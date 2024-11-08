 Skip to main content
The new C by Romain Gauthier has a stylish 18k gold dial and a platinum bracelet

Check out the new platinum bracelet and18k gold dial featured on the C by Romain Gauthier watch

C by Romain Gauthier Platinum Edition
C by Romain Gauthier Platinum Edition

If you love Swiss watch brands, then you know Romain Gauthier. The C by Romain Gauthier collection dates back to 2021 and is popular for its unique build. It previously featured two watches with similar properties, including a rubber strap and a titanium case. To diversify the collection, the brand added a new watch with a titanium bracelet.

This new Romain Gauthier timepiece has a stylish dial made from 18k gold and a PVD finish that gives it an interesting texture.

Unlike the two other watches, this one is more luxurious due to the high-end materials. Other elements, such as the hour markers and minute hand, are manufactured from 18k gold to complement the dial. However, they are not coated with any type of finish. As a result, there’s a huge color contrast between the dial and multiple elements, accentuating everything on the front face.

At the seven o’clock denotation, you’ll find a second subdial, highlighted by black lines that blend smoothly with the dial.

It’s also worth noting that most components are off-centered to give the watch a Romain Gauthier look.

Speaking of which, the watch’s back is as stylish as the front. Thanks to the sapphire case back, anyone can enjoy the beautiful views offered by the watch’s movement, which features well-polished bevels and other hand-crafted elements.

The inscriptions on the mechanism will give you an insight into the materials from which the watch is manufactured.

With that said, the C by Romain Gauthier Platinum Edition Bracelet model costs $138,000.

