 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Tag Heuer, Hodinkee have a new Carrera Chronograph Seafarer, and it’s gorgeous

This Tag Heuer Carrera Chronograph Seafarer x Hodinkee collaboration is what collectors dream of

By
Tag Heuer Carrera Chronograph Seafarer x Hodinkee watch.
Tag Heuer

A release from one wristwatch superhorse is thrilling enough, but when it partners with another timepiece juggernaut, the result is something to get the chills about. Tag Heuer is known for precision timing and technological innovations, and Hodinkee knows how to take those qualities and sprinkle in modern touches. If you loved their previous collaborations, the excitement continues with the latest crossover and the release of the Tag Heuer Carrera Chronograph Seafarer × Hodinkee watch. Get ready to make room in your collection for this beauty.

The Tag Heuer Carrera Chronograph Seafarer

Person wearing the Tag Heuer Carrera Chronograph Seafarer x Hodinkee watch while out on the water.
Tag Heuer

Hodinkee loves to dive into the world of vintage watches and loves Tag Heuer creations, so revisiting the relationship between them was a no-brainer. The first two collaborations were for the Skipper and the Dato 45, which were historical love bombs to Tag Heuer’s past. Hodinkee doesn’t want to recreate an original design or try to revamp it into something it’s not. The same idea was applied when taking the blueprint of the Seafarer and moving it a little into modern times.

Recommended Videos

If the iconic, vintage Abercrombie & Fitch Seafarer 2446C from 1968 took your breath away, fall in love with the Tag Heuer Carrera Chronograph Seafarer × Hodinkee watch. Don’t be disappointed, but you won’t find the Abercrombie & Fitch logo on this one, as the brand didn’t put a hand in on this particular piece. But with a price of $7,950, this version is a steal when you compare it to the $94,000 one of the Abercrombie & Fitch originals went for at auction back in 2021.

The specs of the updated Seafarer

Tag Heuer Carrera Chronograph Seafarer x Hodinkee.
Tag Heuer

The watch has a gorgeous 42mm stainless steel “Glassbox” case with 14.4mm thickness, with a sleek, exhibition caseback. Just because it’s crafted from a classic, don’t expect the technology to stay in the past. The TH20-13 In-House Tide Indicator Chronograph Caliber that powers this watch is an elevation of the old Heuer 2 movement. The strap is black rubber with a distinctive textured pattern, making it the perfect fit while out on the water. It carries an 80-hour power reserve and is water resistant up to 100 meters, so those details didn’t get overlooked.

Pay attention to the subdial trio

It’s the dial that is the belle of the ball. Your eyes are drawn to the black opaline dial, where shades of royal and sky blue are a throwback to the original. The Regatta and Tide subdial trio is a thing of beauty, with contrasting colors and markers against the black dial jumping out.

To keep the focus on the subdials, the face has been shifted around just a bit, with the usual expected date window bumped off. But you might notice the addition of the Tag Heuer and Carrera logos centered under the noon mark.
All of this comes in a gorgeous black box with a lining of the same stunning blue found in the watch. There is even a travel pouch to keep it safe and protected no matter where you take your wristwatch.

Collectors who love a partnership and an updated take on a vintage classic will want to hurry to grab this Tag Heuer Carrera Chronograph Seafarer × Hodinkee creation. The thought and attention to detail that went into this piece while paying homage to the timepiece that started it all is nothing less than you should expect from these watch wizards.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Dannielle Beardsley
Dannielle Beardsley
Contributor
Dannielle has written for various websites, online magazines, and blogs. She loves everything celebrity and her favorite…
Blancpain just gave its Fifty Fathoms Bathyscaphe line a dark makeover
Blancpain adds three watches with ceramic bracelets to the Bathyscaphe line
Blancpain Bathyscaphe Quantième Complet Phases de Lune

 

Blancpain is moving to the dark side, having just unveiled three new black watches as part of the Bathyscaphe ceramic collection. Automatic and Flyback Chronograph editions are available, similar to previous black and green designs, but they now have ceramic bracelets. Additionally, a blue-dialed Complete Calendar edition, which is also encased in black ceramic, is available. The new models all feature a brushed ceramic case and bracelet, but they stay true to the original Fifty Fathoms Bathyscaphe line.

Read more
Richard Mille adds 2 new colors to its most complicated watch ever
These new colors just scream cocktails by the pool at sunset
Richard Mille RM 65-01 watchmaker

If you haven't yet found the right summer watch for your collection, let us introduce you to the Richard Mille RM 65-01 Split-Seconds Chronograph in two colors that just scream cocktails by the pool at sunset. The iconic brand is renowned not only for its technical achievements, but also for mastering the art of color, creating a bold appearance in every watch it puts out to the public.
Richard Mille RM 65-01: Two new colors with major energy

The newest colors are a pastel blue Quartz TPT, a little softer than usual for Richard Mille, while the other color option, a dark yellow Quartz TPT is the epitome of the brand. The newest additions inject some extraordinary energy into the collection as previous hues have been Carbon TPT, titanium, and gray Quartz TPT; not exactly party animals. The yellow version will be made in just 120 pieces, while the blue will be added to the permanent collection, so if yellow is your thing, you better act fast.

Read more
We’re not sure which of these new Frederique Constant watches we like more
Which of these gorgeous new Frederique Constant watches is your favorite?
Chronograph Automatic watch

Although Frederique Constant is barely celebrating its 25th anniversary on its showcase collection, the watch company is already well known throughout the watch community for its stellar and sleek designs. One in particular, the 41-mm Chronograph Automatic, has already charted a name for itself and is a modern option for those looking for a luxurious and new style. Besides the intricate details in the dial, the watch’s functionality is perfect for day-to-day activities. While containing a mechanical chronograph, this watch can track hours, minutes, seconds, and the date. On its own, the 41-mm Chronograph Automatic is a wonderful addition to any collection; the upcoming celebration calls for two special editions of this sports watch that’ll complete any watch lineup. Each of these new variations is meant to invoke a different meaning of luxury to this sporty watch. 
Rose gold Chronograph Automatic watches

For the celebration, Frederique Constant has released two new variations of the Chronograph Automatic watches, sure to dazzle every watch lover. The first of the variations is a rose gold edition that gives a unique touch to your collection. Instead of the typical silver or gold materials, the rose gold variation gives you a small pop of color that’s different from most. 

Read more