This Tag Heuer Carrera Chronograph Seafarer x Hodinkee collaboration is what collectors dream of

A release from one wristwatch superhorse is thrilling enough, but when it partners with another timepiece juggernaut, the result is something to get the chills about. Tag Heuer is known for precision timing and technological innovations, and Hodinkee knows how to take those qualities and sprinkle in modern touches. If you loved their previous collaborations, the excitement continues with the latest crossover and the release of the Tag Heuer Carrera Chronograph Seafarer × Hodinkee watch. Get ready to make room in your collection for this beauty.

The Tag Heuer Carrera Chronograph Seafarer

Hodinkee loves to dive into the world of vintage watches and loves Tag Heuer creations, so revisiting the relationship between them was a no-brainer. The first two collaborations were for the Skipper and the Dato 45, which were historical love bombs to Tag Heuer’s past. Hodinkee doesn’t want to recreate an original design or try to revamp it into something it’s not. The same idea was applied when taking the blueprint of the Seafarer and moving it a little into modern times.

If the iconic, vintage Abercrombie & Fitch Seafarer 2446C from 1968 took your breath away, fall in love with the Tag Heuer Carrera Chronograph Seafarer × Hodinkee watch. Don’t be disappointed, but you won’t find the Abercrombie & Fitch logo on this one, as the brand didn’t put a hand in on this particular piece. But with a price of $7,950, this version is a steal when you compare it to the $94,000 one of the Abercrombie & Fitch originals went for at auction back in 2021.

The specs of the updated Seafarer

The watch has a gorgeous 42mm stainless steel “Glassbox” case with 14.4mm thickness, with a sleek, exhibition caseback. Just because it’s crafted from a classic, don’t expect the technology to stay in the past. The TH20-13 In-House Tide Indicator Chronograph Caliber that powers this watch is an elevation of the old Heuer 2 movement. The strap is black rubber with a distinctive textured pattern, making it the perfect fit while out on the water. It carries an 80-hour power reserve and is water resistant up to 100 meters, so those details didn’t get overlooked.

Pay attention to the subdial trio

It’s the dial that is the belle of the ball. Your eyes are drawn to the black opaline dial, where shades of royal and sky blue are a throwback to the original. The Regatta and Tide subdial trio is a thing of beauty, with contrasting colors and markers against the black dial jumping out.

To keep the focus on the subdials, the face has been shifted around just a bit, with the usual expected date window bumped off. But you might notice the addition of the Tag Heuer and Carrera logos centered under the noon mark.

All of this comes in a gorgeous black box with a lining of the same stunning blue found in the watch. There is even a travel pouch to keep it safe and protected no matter where you take your wristwatch.

Collectors who love a partnership and an updated take on a vintage classic will want to hurry to grab this Tag Heuer Carrera Chronograph Seafarer × Hodinkee creation. The thought and attention to detail that went into this piece while paying homage to the timepiece that started it all is nothing less than you should expect from these watch wizards.