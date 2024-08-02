 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

This vintage-style Omega watch celebrates the Paris Olympics with mixed metals

The 2024 Paris Olympics inspired this Omega Watches creation

By
The front of the 2024 Paris Olympic Omega watch
Omega Watches

We love it when a brand drops a product to coincide with a sporting event. While the two go hand in hand, it’s still a thrill to see what the collaboration looks like. With the world watching the Paris Olympics, Omega Watches wants to give the fans something to remember the occasion and it comes in the form of a vintage-style timepiece with beautiful mixed metals that would look as good around a winner’s neck as it would on your wrist.

The Omega wristwatch

Omega Watches mixed metal Paris Olympics watch
Omega Watches

The details on this piece are amazing. Every time you look at it you see something that wasn’t there before. The watch combines all the podium metals of gold, silver, and bronze to show that no matter how you placed or who you are, you are a winner with Omega.

Recommended Videos

The specs

There are so many goodies covering this watch. One of our favorites is theClous de Parisfound on the center of the dial, but pay attention to the corner where you’ll see the vintage mark, and don’t forget to appreciate the Paris 2024 logo and Olympic rings stamped on the back. The brown, non-grained calf leather strap is just as much of a star with its Bronze Gold buckle.

You might notice the BG 859 on the bank, which is in reference to the one-of-a-kind Bronze Gold created and used by Omega. Other perks are the scratch-resistant sapphire crystal with an anti-reflective finish and the watch being water resistant up to 30 meters.

Don’t worry, it still is one of the most precise time-telling pieces with a co-axial master chronometer calibre 8926 keeping the standards high. Each watch has to pass the Master Chronographer test by the Swiss Federal Institute of Metrology and comes in a box that has additional Paris Olympics details.

Why Omega and the Olympics

The back of the 2024 Paris Olympics Omega watch.
Omega Watches

Omega is paying special attention to the Paris Olympics because it has a history. Omega has been there for the Olympic Games as the standing official timekeeper since 1932. This mixed-metal watch is a throwback to a classic 1939 version, which featured the 30T manual-winding small seconds calibre.

The 3 winning metals come to take the podium

  • The 39 mm case is exclusive Omega Bronze Gold.
  • The dial is Ag 925 Silver.
  • The hands are 18k Sedna Gold.

It doesn’t matter how you place in the games, you win just by getting to experience it, and Omega wants to honor that. The three metals blend beautifully to create a unique timepiece celebrating all who compete.

Whether you want to cheer on Team USA or only watch for the commentary, the Olympics brings us together in a way only sports can. Omega Watches gets this and wants to band another set of people together — those who love sports and collectible watches. Don’t miss the Games, and don’t miss your chance to wear this mixed-metal vintage-inspired Omega watch.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Dannielle Beardsley
Dannielle Beardsley
Contributor
Dannielle has written for various websites, online magazines, and blogs. She loves everything celebrity and her favorite…
This is the first-ever Zenith Defy Skyline watch in white ceramic
Zenith introduces this watch in white ceramic, and it's impressive to see
Zenith Defy Skyline White Ceramic Skeleton

Zenith is not necessarily on the tip of everyone's tongue when they think of luxury sports watches (Rolex usually takes care of that), but we're big fans of the brand here at The Manual, especially its Defy series. The Zenith Defy collection is like Goldilocks and The Three Bears: An avant-garde design that is quite literally "just right" in terms of grabbing your attention, yet it's wearable for every day.

When certain watches are trending, brands must bow to consumer demands lest they go bankrupt, so in 2022, Zenith introduced the Defy Skyline collection due to the popularity of sports watches that featured integrated bracelets. Of course, since then, the line has undergone a variety of changes, including smaller cases, a chronograph, and ceramic models.
Zenith Defy Skyline White Ceramic Skeleton

Read more
Bravur Grande Boucle IV watch: A cyclist’s dream timepiece
Check out the Bravur Grande Boucle IV
La Grande Boucle IV watches

The Tour de France is the pinnacle of the cycling world, and it’s only just that it gets a special edition watch for the occasion. Thanks to Bravur, the newest addition to their Grand Tour series is a must-have for anyone looking to celebrate the event. With their new Grande Boucle IV watch, Bravur brings all of the elegance and history of the Tour de France into a timepiece that’s ready for cycling and non-cycling days. With subtle details that bring in the richness of the event, this watch is a special piece that will likely become a fan favorite. As it is Bravur has a series of collections that pay homage to the greatest races in the world, and with the Boucle IV watch, this fourth watch is set to be the ultimate rendition that encapsulates all that the Tour de France embodies. 
Grand Tour- La Grande Boucle IV

Not only is La Grand Boucle IV made with the high quality that surrounds Bravur, but it’s the small subtle details that truly bring the spirit of the Tour de France. With a 38.2mm stainless steel case and sapphire crystal caseback, this timepiece is sleek and modern. However, it’s the silver white with tarmac texture and polka dot pattern on the dial that gives it its character. Complete with a checkered finish line pattern on the rotor visible through the clear caseback, this watch does contain symbols of the sport. Perhaps the most obvious symbol of the Tour de France comes in the shape of the statement yellow strap and the vibrant yellow accent in the 15-minute counter at 3 o’clock.

Read more
Gordon Ramsay’s watch collection is as ostentatious as his personality
Gordon Ramsay's watch collection is absolutely iconic
Audemars Piguet Code 11.59 Selfwinding Flying Tourbillon 26396NB

Gordon Ramsay is known as the straight-talking, okay, cussing, chef who has taken over television with some of our favorite reality shows; from Hell's Kitchen to Kitchen Nightmares, and the best of all, Hotel Hell. Amidst all of that, he's never exactly been known for his high-end fashion, preferring simple t-shirts or button-downs and jeans. Who hasn't seen that tiny suitcase he carries with him when he stays at those horrifying hotels? It's barely a carry-on for the plane! But, what he lacks in streetwear he makes up for in jewelry, and Gordon Ramsay's watch collection is full of some of the most iconic pieces restaurant money can buy.
Gordon Ramsay's watch collection

Gordon Ramsay is a top chef, a lord of the kitchen if you will, and apparently, he's a top watch collector as well with his collection featuring some truly stunning pieces, from Rolex to Omega, and Audemars Piguet thrown in for good measure.
Rolex Submariner 'Smurf'

Read more