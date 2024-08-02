The 2024 Paris Olympics inspired this Omega Watches creation

We love it when a brand drops a product to coincide with a sporting event. While the two go hand in hand, it’s still a thrill to see what the collaboration looks like. With the world watching the Paris Olympics, Omega Watches wants to give the fans something to remember the occasion and it comes in the form of a vintage-style timepiece with beautiful mixed metals that would look as good around a winner’s neck as it would on your wrist.

The Omega wristwatch

The details on this piece are amazing. Every time you look at it you see something that wasn’t there before. The watch combines all the podium metals of gold, silver, and bronze to show that no matter how you placed or who you are, you are a winner with Omega.

The specs

There are so many goodies covering this watch. One of our favorites is the “Clous de Paris” found on the center of the dial, but pay attention to the corner where you’ll see the vintage mark, and don’t forget to appreciate the Paris 2024 logo and Olympic rings stamped on the back. The brown, non-grained calf leather strap is just as much of a star with its Bronze Gold buckle.

You might notice the BG 859 on the bank, which is in reference to the one-of-a-kind Bronze Gold created and used by Omega. Other perks are the scratch-resistant sapphire crystal with an anti-reflective finish and the watch being water resistant up to 30 meters.

Don’t worry, it still is one of the most precise time-telling pieces with a co-axial master chronometer calibre 8926 keeping the standards high. Each watch has to pass the Master Chronographer test by the Swiss Federal Institute of Metrology and comes in a box that has additional Paris Olympics details.

Why Omega and the Olympics

Omega is paying special attention to the Paris Olympics because it has a history. Omega has been there for the Olympic Games as the standing official timekeeper since 1932. This mixed-metal watch is a throwback to a classic 1939 version, which featured the 30T manual-winding small seconds calibre.

The 3 winning metals come to take the podium

The 39 mm case is exclusive Omega Bronze Gold.

The dial is Ag 925 Silver.

The hands are 18k Sedna Gold.

It doesn’t matter how you place in the games, you win just by getting to experience it, and Omega wants to honor that. The three metals blend beautifully to create a unique timepiece celebrating all who compete.

Whether you want to cheer on Team USA or only watch for the commentary, the Olympics brings us together in a way only sports can. Omega Watches gets this and wants to band another set of people together — those who love sports and collectible watches. Don’t miss the Games, and don’t miss your chance to wear this mixed-metal vintage-inspired Omega watch.