Going for gold with delicious cocktails

The Olympics opening ceremony is underway, the athletes are in Paris, and the games are set to begin. If you’re organizing a watch party for the Olympics this summer, or if you simply enjoy a good drink, then check out these themed cocktails to sip while watching the world’s best athletes compete for those coveted medals.

Team USA Power Punch

Makes 10-12 cocktails. Courtesy of Nolet’s Silver Gin

Ingredients:

1.5 cups Nolet’s Silver Gin

0.5 cup Chambord Liqueur

0.5 cup Maraschino Cherry Liqueur

2.5 cups Lemonade

0.25-0.5 cup Simple Syrup

1 cup Blackberries or Blueberries

1 cup Strawberries

1 cup Raspberries

Method:

Puree fruit in blender and strain out solids or juice fresh berries in a juicer.

Mix berry juice with Nolet’s Silver Gin, Chambord, and Maraschino Liqueur with lemonade in a large pitcher or punchbowl.

Taste for sweetness and adjust with simple syrup as needed.

Add ice to the mixture, and serve over ice with fruit or floral garnish in a rocks glass.

Gold! From The American River!

Inspired by Sam Brannan. Courtesy of Calistoga Depot



Ingredients:

1 ¾ ounces Prosperous & Penniless Bourbon Whiskey

¼ ounce Amaro Nonino

¾ ounce Fresh Lemon Juice

½ ounce Kumquat & Makrut Lime Leaf Honey*

2 dash Orange Bitters

Lemon Peel to garnish

Viola Flower to garnish

Kumquat & Makrut Lime Leaf Honey‎:

375 ml. Honey

375 ml. Water

300 grams Kumquats – halved

50 grams Makrut Lime Leaves – dried

Method:

Combine the honey, water and kumquats in a sauce pot over medium heat. Stir until the honey becomes fully emulsified, and then raise the heat to high. When simmering add makrut lime leaves, remove from heat, and cover for 15 minutes to steep. Properly chill, then store in an airtight container for 24 hours. After 24 hours strain the mixture through fine mesh and store in an airtight container for up to one month.

Combine all ingredients in a shaker, add ice and shake hard for 10 seconds until thoroughly chilled and properly diluted. Strain over ice in a rocks glass, and garnish.

The French Ally

Courtesy of Chicken Cock Whiskey

Ingredients:

0.75 oz Simple Syrup

0.75 oz Lemon Juice

0.75 oz Triple Sec

1.5 oz Chicken Cock Chanticleer Kentucky Straight Bourbon

Method:

Roll raw sugar on 1/3 of couple glass and put in fridge.

Add ingredients to mixing tin and add ice.

Shake until chilled and diluted.

Double strain into chilled sugar crusted coupe glass.

Express lemon peel and discard.