The TAG Heuer Carrera Extreme Sport: What you need to know

TAG Heuer knows what it is like to mix sport and horology. Previously, the brand explored various sports and speed-inspired watches, such as the newer Porshe 963 watch, that deliver some of the most anticipated features and design choices. With their latest timepiece, TAG Heuer is giving a new face to their Carrera collection that takes it to the next level. Diving into the racing aesthetic, the TAG Heuer Carrera Extreme Sport collection is perfect for those who want a sportier timepiece with the characteristics of a luxury watch. With bold dials and colorways, there’s no way you can miss this piece. Adding six models into the collection, the Carrera Extreme Sport pieces have a little bit of everything to satisfy any motorhead.

Carrera Chronograph Extreme Sport

As with their previous sports models, the TAG Heuer Carrera Extreme Sport collection is a bold design that is as innovative as it is functional. Using a modern skeleton dial design, this timepiece has an openwork dial that allows everyone to marvel at the craftsmanship underneath the hood. Using a mixture of titanium, carbon, and ceramic, this watch blends some of the most notable motorsport materials that bring the extreme to these Carrera pieces. Four of the newest additions come as the Carrera Chronograph Extreme Sport. This piece comes in a 44mm case and a water resistance of up to 100m.

Under the Carrera Chronograph Extreme Sport section, users can pick from four different colorways that give them the option from bold and unique to sleek and monochromatic. Depending on your pick, you can get a bright orange lacquered ring with orange accents, or a monochromatic piece that dons all-around black. All four watches have the same anti-reflective coating on their domed sapphire crystal. With a classic chronograph layout, the Chronograph Extreme Sport comes with a 3-6-9 layout. Powered by the automatic calibre TH20-00, this watch has an 80-hour power reserve and visible movement that matches the piece’s colorway.

Carrera Chronograph Tourbillon Extreme Sport

Also joining the Carrera Extreme Sport umbrella are two variations of the Carrera Chronograph Tourbillon Extreme Sport watches that are equally dazzling as their Chronograph counterparts. Using the same openwork case and skeleton dial design, the tourbillon follows a similar cutting-edge aesthetic that evokes the sensation of the world of racing. Coming in a 44mm case, this piece comes in an all-black design and a rose gold option with a titanium case. The tourbillon versions follow the previous iterations with chronograph minute and hour counters placed on the 3 and 9 o’clock markers.

Design-wise, the Tourbillon Extreme Sport is similar to the non-tourbillon watches, with the internal workings of the watch being the real difference. Using the calibre TH20-09, the timepiece uses a self-winding column wheel chronograph movement with a tourbillon regulator. The tourbillon watch operates at 28,800 vibrations per hour and has 80 hours of power reserve.

What to know

All six models of the newest Carrera Extreme Sport collection are now available on the TAG Heuer site and boutiques. The TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph Extreme Sport has a starting price of $8,200 USD while the TAG Heuer Carrera Tourbillon Extreme Sport has a beginning price of $26,100 USD. Whether or not you’re a watch lover or a fan of high speeds, these timepieces use some of the latest in craftsmanship that offer highly detailed pieces. Almost considered a work of art, these openwork dials give users a view of the details inside.