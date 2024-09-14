 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

The TAG Heuer Carrera Extreme Sport has been reimagined, and it’s everything we imagined

The TAG Heuer Carrera Extreme Sport: What you need to know

By
graphic of the TAG Heuer Carrera Tourbillon watch
TAG Heuer / TAG Heuer

TAG Heuer knows what it is like to mix sport and horology. Previously, the brand explored various sports and speed-inspired watches, such as the newer Porshe 963 watch, that deliver some of the most anticipated features and design choices. With their latest timepiece, TAG Heuer is giving a new face to their Carrera collection that takes it to the next level. Diving into the racing aesthetic, the TAG Heuer Carrera Extreme Sport collection is perfect for those who want a sportier timepiece with the characteristics of a luxury watch. With bold dials and colorways, there’s no way you can miss this piece. Adding six models into the collection, the Carrera Extreme Sport pieces have a little bit of everything to satisfy any motorhead. 

Carrera Chronograph Extreme Sport 

graphic of the Carrera Chronograph Extreme sport in blue
TAG Heuer / TAG Heuer

As with their previous sports models, the TAG Heuer Carrera Extreme Sport collection is a bold design that is as innovative as it is functional. Using a modern skeleton dial design, this timepiece has an openwork dial that allows everyone to marvel at the craftsmanship underneath the hood. Using a mixture of titanium, carbon, and ceramic, this watch blends some of the most notable motorsport materials that bring the extreme to these Carrera pieces. Four of the newest additions come as the Carrera Chronograph Extreme Sport. This piece comes in a 44mm case and a water resistance of up to 100m. 

Recommended Videos

Under the Carrera Chronograph Extreme Sport section, users can pick from four different colorways that give them the option from bold and unique to sleek and monochromatic. Depending on your pick, you can get a bright orange lacquered ring with orange accents, or a monochromatic piece that dons all-around black. All four watches have the same anti-reflective coating on their domed sapphire crystal. With a classic chronograph layout, the Chronograph Extreme Sport comes with a 3-6-9 layout. Powered by the automatic calibre TH20-00, this watch has an 80-hour power reserve and visible movement that matches the piece’s colorway. 

Carrera Chronograph Tourbillon Extreme Sport

TAG Heuer Carrera Tourbillon watch
TAG Heuer / TAG Heuer

Also joining the Carrera Extreme Sport umbrella are two variations of the Carrera Chronograph Tourbillon Extreme Sport watches that are equally dazzling as their Chronograph counterparts. Using the same openwork case and skeleton dial design, the tourbillon follows a similar cutting-edge aesthetic that evokes the sensation of the world of racing. Coming in a 44mm case, this piece comes in an all-black design and a rose gold option with a titanium case. The tourbillon versions follow the previous iterations with chronograph minute and hour counters placed on the 3 and 9 o’clock markers. 

Design-wise, the Tourbillon Extreme Sport is similar to the non-tourbillon watches, with the internal workings of the watch being the real difference. Using the calibre TH20-09, the timepiece uses a self-winding column wheel chronograph movement with a tourbillon regulator. The tourbillon watch operates at 28,800 vibrations per hour and has 80 hours of power reserve. 

What to know

graphic of red Carrera Chronograph Extreme Sport watch
TAG Heuer / TAG Heuer

All six models of the newest Carrera Extreme Sport collection are now available on the TAG Heuer site and boutiques. The TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph Extreme Sport has a starting price of $8,200 USD while the TAG Heuer Carrera Tourbillon Extreme Sport has a beginning price of $26,100 USD. Whether or not you’re a watch lover or a fan of high speeds, these timepieces use some of the latest in craftsmanship that offer highly detailed pieces. Almost considered a work of art, these openwork dials give users a view of the details inside.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Leslie Leon
Leslie Leon
Leslie is a Los Angeles-based writer and content creator. She is always researching and finding the latest fashion trends…
Zenith just dropped a lightweight titanium version of its Chronomaster Sport watch
Here's how the Chronomaster Sport Titanium watch is winning the next match for Zenith
The Zenith Chronomaster Titanium with rubber band.

Zenith has been the only choice for keeping players on track in the Ultimate Tennis Showdown since the interactive tennis league debuted. Since pressure is on the clock for each quarter, you see why precision time-keeping is as important as the serve. Zenith is a master at this and dropped a version of the Chronomaster Sport that those participating in the UTS will appreciate. Here's how the Chronomaster Sport Titanium watch is winning the next match for Zenith.

A quick serve about the UTS
In 2020, Patrick Mouratoglou, who has coached greats like Serena Williams, came up with the idea of a tennis league that would shake things up, and the UTS was born. More relaxed conduct codes, faster matches, on-the-spot coaching allowed, and interviewing players after every quarter are just a few ways Mouratoglou wanted to up the ante for tennis.

Read more
Tag Heuer, Swatch, G-Shock, and more: These 5 watches celebrate the Year of the Dragon
Year of the Dragon has inspired several watchmakers
Swatch Dragon in Motion held up

In the intricate world of horology, the Year of the Dragon has unfurled its wings, ushering in a celestial celebration that echoes through the ticking hands of timepieces. This year, renowned watchmakers such as Tag Heuer, Hublot, IWC, G-Shock, and Swatch have crafted exquisite timekeeping masterpieces, each a testament to the mythical and powerful creature that reigns supreme in the Chinese zodiac.

Year of the Dragon watches are trending
The Year of the Dragon, a majestic chapter in the Chinese zodiac, arrives with mythical grandeur and celestial significance. Representing power, prosperity, and good fortune, this lunar cycle embodies the essence of the dragon—a symbol of strength and benevolence. People born in the Year of the Dragon are believed to inherit its legendary qualities, fostering innovation and success. As the dragon dances into the lunar landscape, it leaves behind a trail of auspicious energy, inspiring celebrations and infusing the year with a spirit of optimism and resilience. Embracing this potent symbol, communities worldwide anticipate a year filled with dynamism and achievement.

Read more
TAG Heuer watches: The Carrera Plasma may be the timepiece to change minds about lab-grown diamonds
The latest chronograph has an insane 15.5 carats
Tag Heuer Carrera Plasma Diamant d’Avant-Garde Chronographe Tourbillon 44mm

Unveiled at Watches and Wonders 2022 and meticulously revamped for 2023, the Carrera Plasma series boasts an extravagant 40 percent increase in diamonds, totaling an impressive 15.5 carats. Departing from conventional gem-setting norms, this design adopts a futuristic, unrefined approach, creating an illusion as if the stones organically sprout from the case itself. The TAG Heuer Carrera Plasma Diamant D’Avant-Garde Chronograph Tourbillon 44mm is not just a timepiece; it’s a manifestation of ingenuity.

In recent times, the horology landscape has witnessed a surge in imaginative gem-set creations, marking a parallel surge in the domain of lab-grown gemstones. While some watchmakers leverage cutting-edge lab-growing techniques to fashion entire cases from materials like synthetic sapphire, others embark on a daring journey to seamlessly fuse these advancements with the art of gem-setting, pushing the boundaries of traditional watch design. At the forefront of this avant-garde movement stands TAG Heuer, presenting the Carrera Plasma series as a testament to their commitment to redefining the essence of gem-set watches.

Read more