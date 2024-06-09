TAG Heuer gives its Aquaracer Professional 300 some enhancements

TAG Heuer’s resurgence persists. After a Glassbox redesign of the Carrera Chronograph and a revival of the original Formula 1 watch, the brand has now cast its gaze toward the Aquaracer. Like a kid at the back of the class who is super smart but hasn’t been given the opportunity to live up to his full potential, the Aquaracer Professional 300 always felt like it lagged behind its peers a bit. Well, Tag Heuer has brought it up to the front of the class and given it a big makeover.

While the 2022 update introduced several enhancements such as new dials, movements, and updated case and bracelet designs, the TAG Heuer Aquaracer Professional 300 has once again undergone a transformation with smaller case sizes, better movements, and more aesthetically pleasing dials.

TAG Heuer 2024 Aquaracer Professional 300

Okay, so we’ve vaguely told you what some of the updates are, but if you’re like us, you want all the nitty-gritty details. While the TAG Heuer Aquaracer Profesional 300 received some major shade in the past, with several fans claiming it was too large and just didn’t live up to other premium watches, that is a thing of the past.

The recent improvements are focused mainly around the dial and movement. The case size has been reduced from 43mm to 42mm, which any average person would tell you doesn’t seem like much, but if you’re a watch fan you know that can make a huge difference on your wrist. The Date version is now 12mm thick and the GMT version is 13.45mm with a lug-to-lug measurement of 48mm and despite downsizing, they still managed to include a 300m water resistance. This new version features 12-sided bezels for diving and GMT functions with lume ceramic inserts that match the dial colors.

The TAG Heuer 2024 Aquaracer Professional 300 is available in three colors: black, blue, and green, and buyers can choose between a date version or a version that includes a date as well as GMT functions. One thing that has made us watch enthusiasts at The Manual jump for joy is the change from simple straight lines on the dial to a funkier wave pattern; it may not seem like a big deal, but it certainly gives the new TAG Heuer watches a bit of “oomph.”

TAG Heuer 2024 Aquaracer Professional 300: The movement

The updated TAG Heuer Aquaracer Profesional 300 is now powered by the TH31 automatic movement which features an 80-hour power reserve and is COSC-certified. The Date models use the TH31-00 movement, while the GMT versions use the TH31-03. This is a significant improvement compared to previous models that used the Calibre 5 movement.

How much is this TAG Heuer Aquaracer?

This TAG Heuer upgrade is a pleasant surprise and for fans of the Aquaracer, this just gives you one more reason to defend it to your friends. With its recent updates, this certainly puts it on par with its competitors from brands like Omega and Breitling, but at a much more affordable price point.

The TAG Heuer Aquaracer Professional Date is priced at $3,600 with a rubber strap and slightly more at $3,800 with a bracelet. The Aquaracer Professional 300 GMT Date is priced at $4,000 with a rubber strap and $4,200 with a bracelet.

