Seiko teams up with Japanese skater Yuto Horigome for new limited-edition watch

Maybe don't wear it while skating, though

Sarah Veldman
By
Skateboarder Yuto Horigome
Seiko

Seiko, the renowned Japanese watchmaker, has once again showcased its commitment to innovation and collaboration by teaming up with the talented Japanese skateboarder, Yuto Horigome. The result? A limited-edition timepiece that seamlessly blends style, functionality, and the rebellious spirit of skate culture.

In the world of watches, Seiko has consistently set the bar high, and its collaboration with Yuto Horigome is no exception. The Seiko 5 Sports Yuto Horigome Limited Edition is a testament to the brand’s dedication to craftsmanship and pushing the boundaries.

Yuto Horigome stands as a skateboarding luminary, securing a historic feat as the inaugural Olympic gold medalist in this dynamic sport. The year 2020 marked a pivotal moment, as skateboarding earned its place in the Olympic limelight, joining the roster of events at the prestigious 2020 Summer Olympics held in Tokyo, Japan.

Seiko 5 Sports Yuto Horigome Limited Edition
Seiko

Seiko 5 characteristics

The Seiko 5 Sports Yuto Horigome Limited Edition boasts a powerhouse of specifications that define its exceptional performance. At the core of this timepiece lies the 4R34 caliber, representing the beating heart that seamlessly merges automatic and manual winding, a harmonious blend of horological tradition and modern innovation.

Ensuring an uninterrupted flow of time, the watch features an impressive power reserve of approximately 41 hours, a testament to its reliability even in moments of stillness. The precision and attention to detail that characterize Seiko’s craftsmanship are exemplified by the 24-jewel movement, signifying the intricate mechanics that drive this exceptional timekeeping device.

Apart from its role as a timekeeper, the Seiko 5 Sports Yuto Horigome Limited Edition goes above and beyond with additional functionalities tailored for the modern, on-the-go individual. It introduces a 24-hour hand for dual time display, offering practical utility for globetrotters, and it incorporates a stop seconds hand function, emphasizing its commitment to meeting the dynamic lifestyle needs of the wearer.

In essence, these specifications collectively contribute to the watch’s identity as a precision instrument that seamlessly integrates tradition and contemporary functionality, making it a remarkable companion for the discerning enthusiast.

Seiko 5 Sports Yuto Horigome Limited Edition watch face
Seiko

A closer look at the design

Beyond its sleek black-coated exterior, this timepiece boasts a captivating split-color bezel insert, which showcases a harmonious blend of navy blue and purple, adorned with the iconic GMT series’ 24-hour scale. Inspired by the vibrant hues of a downtown Tokyo sunset, the bezel’s dynamic colors add a touch of urban sophistication to this limited-edition masterpiece.

The Seiko 5 Sports Yuto Horigome Limited Edition encompasses a robust design with attention to detail in every element. The case and band, meticulously crafted from stainless steel with a hard coating, not only radiate durability but also exude a rugged charm. The dimensions, featuring a thickness of 13.6 mm, diameter of 42.5 mm, and lug-to-lug length of 46 mm, strike a harmonious balance between a commanding presence and comfortable wearability.

Moving to the crystal, the watch features a Hardlex crystal with lenses, ensuring exceptional clarity and durability, poised to withstand the dynamic urban lifestyle. The hands and indexes are coated with LumiBrite, providing visibility even in low-light situations.

The clasp and water resistance aspects are designed for both security and convenience. The three-fold clasp with a push-button release ensures a secure fit, while the 10-bar water resistance opens avenues for various adventures, from urban exploration to spontaneous dives.

An emphasis on the exclusive

Highlighted by unique features, the watch proudly carries the LIMITED EDITION mark on the case back, emphasizing exclusivity and a sense of rarity. Each piece is distinguished by a unique serial number engraved on the case back, rendering every watch a one-of-a-kind timepiece. The inclusion of a rotating bezel with a 24-hour display adds both aesthetic appeal and functional value, while the see-through and screw case back unveils the intricate details of the movement.

In the world of horology, the Seiko 5 Sports Yuto Horigome Limited Edition stands as a beacon of collaboration, seamlessly fusing Japanese precision with the rebellious energy of skate culture. It’s more than a watch; it’s a statement piece, a testament to the enduring spirit of innovation that both Seiko and Yuto Horigome embody.

