Will Giddon looks to the future for his family legacy

A year ago, Rothmans NYC, a staple in the greatest city in the world, expanded its legendary offerings to men of the Big Apple by showcasing younger and up-and-coming brands to a new customer base. Called Rothmans Next, it took on a more casual and laid-back aesthetic with a New York coastal vibe to appeal to a new crowd. Ken and Will Giddon, descendants of the original Harry Rothman, look back at their experiment and to what comes next.

“After a year of operating Rothmans Next, we’ve gained invaluable insights into the evolving preferences of our customers,” says the younger Giddon. “We successfully attracted a diverse audience, demonstrating that a blend of classic craftsmanship and contemporary styles at an affordable price point resonates with everyone. We’ve loved the chance to partner with new fashion-forward brands that embody different sides of modern menswear. Our customers expressed appreciation for the accessible price point, allowing them to explore stylish options without breaking the bank.”

Looking ahead

Rothmans has been a favorite of some of the most popular names in the city. After decades of outfitting the recognizable faces of the town, they succeeded in bringing in a whole new crowd of younger customers that will grow into the next generation of Rothmans NYC faithful.

“Looking ahead, we’re excited to continue evolving Rothmans Next by exploring new brands that resonate with our audience, all while maintaining accessible price points. Our goal is to keep refreshing our selection with styles that inspire and reflect current trends, ensuring there’s always something new for our customers to discover.” You can expect more from the new venture moving forward. “Rothmans Next has reinforced our commitment to innovation while honoring our rich heritage, setting the stage for exciting growth ahead.”