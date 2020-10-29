Fall is a fickle beast. Unless you live at the extreme corners of the U.S. (we’re looking at you, Florida and Hawaii), you likely need to prepare for sun, rain, cold, snow, hail, and locust swarms — often all in the same day. Layering is key, of course. But a well-designed men’s jacket is just as important. For fall, that means lightweight materials that wear well, look good, and keep you comfortable in a wide range of weather. We scoured Amazon Fashion for some of the best, more affordable options. Once again, Prana delivers with the men’s Tremly Jacket.

This deceptively simple top layer is versatile, rugged, and handsome. Thanks to a blended face fabric of 98% heavy garment, washed organic cotton, it’s light and comfortable enough to wear in the mild heat of a fall day. The addition of 2% spandex provides just enough stretch where you need it most. Plus, a quilted taffeta lining and 40g high-loft polyester insulation mean it’s surprisingly warm when the mercury drops.



The Trembly offers a standard fit with enough room throughout to allow for additional layers. The exterior design is streamlined and muted with a front tack button closure with zig-zag stitch detail on the placket. It’s an aesthetic that feels equally at home on the trail or the streets. A chest pocket with a snap closure stows your smallest personal effects. Inside, a zippered pouch with a media port securely hides your passport or smartphone. It’s just enough organizational space to wrangle your EDC. Twin handwarmer pockets promise to keep your digits toasty in colder weather.



Some technical adventure jackets and waterproof jackets cost north of $400 or more. Unless you’re an expedition climber, most of those are overkill. The Prana Men’s Trembly Jacket is available on Amazon for less than $150 in Charcoal, Embark Brown, or Slate Green. Of course, shopping for men’s clothing online that you can’t try on in person is challenging. The Amazon Wardrobe program guarantees free shipping and returns on tons of apparel, including menswear. That means you can try before you buy for seven days and only pay for the clothes that work for you. Keep what you like, and send the rest back with no risk or obligation.

