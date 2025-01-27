 Skip to main content
Hockerty revives the past at 107th Pitti Uomo

Hatwear and flannel takes Hockerty back to the 20th century

Pitti Uomo 2025 hat and tie
Hockerty

Every January and June, industry leaders and experts mingle with the fans and the sartorially obsessed when they descend on one of the world’s fashion capitals, Florence, Italy. Four days at a time, the city is turned into one of the most important trade shows, Pitti Uomo, while the menswear world looks on to see what will be huge in the coming year. Preceding the fashion week schedules, you can get a sneak peek at what brands will be doing and what you can expect the style world to turn to. Of course, it has been a show specifically for men, but other aspects like kids, textiles, and fragrances also get in on the mix. This year, Hockerty is getting in on the Pitti Uomo 2025 fun with some vintage throwbacks right at home with this year’s fashion trends.

Looks of the past

Pitti Uomo 2025 couple
Hockerty

When you attend Pitti Uomo, you will see many fun things. There are bright colors, intricate patterns, and people dressed to the nines. Everywhere, from street fashion to tailored garments, are on full display. No matter your aesthetic, there is a corner of Pitti Uomo where you can feel welcomed and seen. Hockerty doubled down on the vintage trends that dominate the fashion world right now with everything from flannels to accessories. The big three things showcased with their looks giving the vibe were overcoats draped over men’s suits, giving us a solid Al Capone callback, dark but rich colors, and flat caps and fedoras. These are fantastic looks, and Hockerty put on a masterclass for updating old styles in new ways. Weaving yesterday’s classic looks into today’s modern world is what vintage style is all about.

