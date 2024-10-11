 Skip to main content
Casio launches two pink G-shock models to fight breast cancer

Check out these new pink G-shock models from Casio

Is there anything better than a new watch? How about a new watch that donates to a good cause? Since October is breast cancer awareness month, Casio has launched two different pink models—the GMD-S5610PK-4 and DW-5600PK-1—into the market to help raise awareness of this disease.

Some 5% of profits that are made from the sales of the DW-5600PK-1 and GMD-S5610PK-4 will be donated to the J.POSH non-profit organization. Besides that, Casio America, the main organization behind these watches, will wire $20,000 to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, even if the two models don’t make enough sales.

Measuring 45.7 x 40.5 x 11.9 millimeters, the GMD-S5610PK-4 is fitted with pink bio-based resin straps for a more sturdy fit.

It’s also worthwhile to mention that this Casio watch also comes with a bio-based resin bezel for housing the pink-tinted dial. Speaking of which, the dial has large digits that are readable from different positions and angles. Apart from that, it is equipped with a seconds countdown timer, a 24-hour countdown timer, and a minute countdown timer for precise timekeeping and accuracy.

In terms of durability, the GMD-S5610PK-4 is characterized by a mineral glass top casing, a 200-M water-resistant build, and a shock-resistant casing.

Unlike the GMD-S5610PK-4, the DW-5600 PK-1 has a black color with some pink shades. It is also bigger than its counterpart — it is 45.7 x 40.5 x 11.9 mm.

For starters, the GMD-S5610PK-4 retails at around $125, while the G-shock DW-5600 PK-1 costs $85.

Both watch models are available on the official Casio website. However, due to high demand, they might be sold out in some regions.

