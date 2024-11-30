Paul Stewart lets you step out with Phineas Cole

This season, we see a new outburst of vintage styles hit the market. While the last few decades have pushed further and further into the progression of fashion, menswear is taking a step back and exploring its past with styles from the 50s, 60s, 70s, 80s, and 90s. Of course, there can’t be a resurgence of vintage styles without a modern update and today’s spin on old-school classics. That is what Paul Stewart has always been good at, and that is why they want you to unapologetically be the best-dressed man in the room. But they are doing more than twisting yesterday’s styles with today’s looks; they have a younger and flashier cousin that doesn’t want to disappear into the neutral colors that are becoming more popular this season. Paul Stewart’s Phineas Cole wants you to step out and show personality in color and patterns.

Colors and patterns stand out in a year of neutrals

While Paul Stewart has been a mainstay in men’s style for the last century, their Phineas Cole line came about in 2007 when they wanted to appeal to a younger audience. To do that, they had to ditch the conventional and go in for a brighter and more out-there concept. They have done it ever since, and now they enjoy being one of the only brands to stick with the idea. While the rest of the fashion industry is embracing the blacks, blues, and grays of yesterday, be bold and stand out in the crowd with some of their brightest and most attractive patterns.

Phineas Cole