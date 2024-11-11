New twists on a classic New York look

There is something to be said about success and longevity in the menswear business. Sure, there are plenty of brands that pop up regularly, sometimes petering out in a short time, sometimes becoming a mainstay in the world of men’s closets. To do the latter is hard enough, but to do it in New York City is a feat all in itself. Almost a century ago, Paul Stuart set out to be the premier men’s clothier for guys everywhere. Eighty-six years later, they are the last remaining haberdashery on Madison Ave and combine classic NYC, Savile Row, and the Silver Age of Hollywood to create an aesthetic no man should be without. The Paul Stuart Fall 2024 line looks back at that success with the Pause for Reflection campaign in one of New York’s most historic and picturesque locations, Montauk.

Pausing for reflection in Montauk

There is a serenity in staring at the ocean. There is no beginning, no end, only the present moment for reflection on your past and future. Maybe that is why we have been drawn to it since the beginning. Montauk has been a refuge for New Yorkers since New York has been home to New Yorkers. Paul Stuart takes their classic aesthetic to the coast to pause for a moment, reflect on their past looks, and create attractive twists for their future. Traditional fits with modern colors and everyday staples with unique patterns make up a collection to lift your wardrobe to the next level.

Recommended Videos

The two highlights of this line are the blue Wool Raw Edge Double Breasted Jacket and the Suede and Shearling Safari Vest.

Paul Stuart fall 2024