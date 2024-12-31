Paul Stewart wants you to stand up and be seen with Life Should Be Colorful

The new year is only a few hours away, and that means it is a time for change. When the calendar flips over, and you are looking for ways to elevate and/or improve your life, you hardly think about your wardrobe. Even still, you rarely think about the color palette you are wearing in your day to day. This year, the Pantone Color of the Year is Mocha Moose. If you don’t know what that is, it is a rich brown, closer to a tan. It is a beautiful color and fits in perfectly with the vintage style that is all the rage this year. But that doesn’t mean you have to accept a dull brown aesthetic in 2025, quite the opposite, in fact. Paul Stewart believes that you shouldn’t ditch the colors simply to wear the color of the year. Instead, you should embrace more color with the Paul Stewart Life Should Be Colorful collection that injects brightness into your wardrobe.

Add to the color of the year

The color of the year, as of late, has been soft pastels and rich colors that stand out among the masses. This year’s more subdued brown offers a unique opportunity to wear the color of the year every day while standing out with bright colors around it. Whether you are a fan of bright reds, deep purples, or unique teals, the Paul Stewart Life Should Be Colorful collection is a curated selection of their brightest, richest, and most unique colors that you can use to showcase your personality no matter what the season or the event. From jackets and scarves to pants and sport coats, there is something for everyone no matter what your color palette is.

Paul Stewart Life Should Be Colorful