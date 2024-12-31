 Skip to main content
Paul Stewart wants you to stand up and be seen with Life Should Be Colorful

Don't just stick to the color of the year, brighten it up with Paul Stewart

By
paul stewart life should be colorful hero
Paul Stewart

The new year is only a few hours away, and that means it is a time for change. When the calendar flips over, and you are looking for ways to elevate and/or improve your life, you hardly think about your wardrobe. Even still, you rarely think about the color palette you are wearing in your day to day. This year, the Pantone Color of the Year is Mocha Moose. If you don’t know what that is, it is a rich brown, closer to a tan. It is a beautiful color and fits in perfectly with the vintage style that is all the rage this year. But that doesn’t mean you have to accept a dull brown aesthetic in 2025, quite the opposite, in fact. Paul Stewart believes that you shouldn’t ditch the colors simply to wear the color of the year. Instead, you should embrace more color with the Paul Stewart Life Should Be Colorful collection that injects brightness into your wardrobe.

Add to the color of the year

Paul Stewart purple v-neck and coat
Paul Stewart

The color of the year, as of late, has been soft pastels and rich colors that stand out among the masses. This year’s more subdued brown offers a unique opportunity to wear the color of the year every day while standing out with bright colors around it. Whether you are a fan of bright reds, deep purples, or unique teals, the Paul Stewart Life Should Be Colorful collection is a curated selection of their brightest, richest, and most unique colors that you can use to showcase your personality no matter what the season or the event. From jackets and scarves to pants and sport coats, there is something for everyone no matter what your color palette is.

Paul Stewart Life Should Be Colorful

Mark McKee
Mark McKee
Contributor
Mark is a full-time freelance writer and men's coach. He spent time as a style consultant and bespoke suit salesman before…
Y.Chroma introduces the Swiss Army Knife of the coat world
Get all your seasonal coats in one versatile option
Y.Chroma Quatro Jacket under a coat

Having a good coat wardrobe is one of the most critical pieces of your closet. Staying warm is an extremely important function of the coat, and style is an add-on that often gets lost when men need to guard themselves from the cold. When a man embraces the importance of style, that is, when he decides to dive deep into "functional fashion" and values the warmth and the appearance of a good coat; then he has to run out and buy multiple coats for every occasion. That is where Y.Chroma feels they can make a change. The Y.Chroma Quatro Jacket is the answer to the problem of needing multiple coats. They want you to look good and stay warm in numerous occasions, all in one jacket they are calling the Swiss Army Knife of jackets.
All your jackets in one

One of the things that Max Israel, founder of Y.Chroma, does so well is he offers products that are both functional in that they fit your lifestyle in ways you didn't even know you needed and fashionable in ways that they will stand out and not be seen anywhere else in your circle of influence until they see yours and want to buy their own. We call that trendsetting, by the way. With the Quatro, it looks better than any other quilted coat on the market, but it is also convertible to numerous styles: A hoodless vest, a hooded vest, a light jacket, and a lined puffer. Finally, there is a coat you can wear that is adjustable to changing temperatures and changing social environments.

Sunspel lets you relax in casual tailoring
Bridge the gap between dress codes
Sunspel tag

The world of men's dress codes can be a deep dive into vague definitions and guesswork, as everyone has a different meaning for what constitutes certain levels. For instance, business casual is one of the most confusing in the list of dress levels, and some people allow some pretty casual items, like jeans or hoodies, in the workplace and call it business casual. Other places believe that you should be more elevated and it borders on the level of smart casual and can make it hard to discern what you can and can't wear. That is why it is always good to find ways to bridge the gap between the dress codes so you can stay ahead of the curve. The Sunspel Casual Tailoring collection allows you to bridge that vague gap between business casual and smart casual so you never have to worry about the boss pulling you into his/her office to ask you to do better.
Casual tailoring or elevated casual?

Sunspel was put on the map globally when Casino Royale hit the theaters, and Daniel Craig's James Bond filled out their Riviera Polo better than anyone ever had. Since then, they have redefined how we see many of our basics and many of the ways we wear them. In this collection, you see corduroy suits, long-sleeved polos, and cardigans that will keep you on the casual side and more comfortable than traditional tailoring. However, you will also stay elevated enough to keep yourself firmly in the dressed-up category. While these items are great for bridging dress code chasms, they are also some of your go-to items for first dates, especially if you don't know how elevated your date is getting.
Sunspel Casual Tailoring

Orlebar Brown wants you to take care of yourself after Christmas with the Treat Yourself Collection
Reward yourself with the treat of style from Orlebar Brown
Orlebar Brown Treat Collection

The holidays are all about spending time with family. But it isn't like the rest of the year, where you meet at a restaurant, go to a movie, or meet at mom's so she can make your favorite food. It is about cooking for them and it is about focusing on them. Gifts and moments of gratitude is how we show our connection to each other at the end of a year, whether it is a trying one or a fantastic journey. But once the holidays are over, it is time to look at what we were gifted and what we still have on our lists. Whether you have gift cards or not, it may be time to pick up something for yourself. The Orlebar Brown Treat Collection is a carefully curated selection of favorites across their brand to give you something to reward yourself for the time you spent focusing on others.
From James Bond to out of left field

When you think about Orlebar Brown, you likely think of James Bond. And you should; they feature that awesomely cool swimsuit cover-up from Goldfinger (the blue terrycloth bit he wore when he first met the titular villain). Now, they even have a 007 collection focusing on all the James Bond-inspired products they offer. But there are also other items, like the pictured hoodie and the Oshibana print swim set that break out of the "classic basics" James Bond is known for. No matter which end of the spectrum you are in the market for, the Treat Collection has what you need to reward yourself for a successful holiday season.
Orlebar Brown Treat Collection

