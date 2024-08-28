Bring versatility to your runs with these Patagonia shorts

I belong to several running clubs in and around Stowe, Vermont. Typically, we meet up for a trail run and then hit a local watering hole for social time. On the run, my everyday running shorts feel great — supple and loose — but afterward, they fall short for everything else.

Where can I store my wallet and phone? Nowhere. Though my running-focused shorts have a small key pocket, I’m forced to carry everything else, making meetups or grocery runs an exercise in caution. Losing these essential items isn’t an option, and I have to be diligent all the time.

I noticed Patagonia’s Multi Trails Shorts on its website and was intrigued by their utility-focused design. I contacted the company, and it set me up with a pair. Could the Multi Trails Shorts be just what I needed? I set out on a variety of runs — and daily excursions — to find out.

Patagonia Multi Trails Shorts: What you need to know

Patagonia’s Multi Trails Shorts are a more versatile take on running apparel. Instead of ultra-lightweight fabric and a short inseam, they’re reminiscent of board shorts with multiple pockets. Not only that; but they’re made of eco-friendly materials, so you can feel good about your purchase.

The body fabric is 90% recycled polyester, certified by OceanCycle, and sourced from communities at risk for plastic pollution. The remaining 10% is stretchy spandex for enhanced movement. The durable water-repellent finish contains no perfluorinated chemicals (PFAS/PFCs), and a boxer-brief liner offers all-day comfort.

Utility-focused features are where the Multi Trails Shorts stand out from the pack. Two zippered side pockets and a rear button pocket add useful storage. An external drawcord makes on-the-go adjustments simple. A sturdy waistband offers good hold and helps manage moisture.

Lastly, the shorts have an 8-inch inseam for a more relaxed, casual appearance.

Pros and cons of the Patagonia Multi Trails Shorts

Pros

Zippered pockets offer secure storage

The rear snap pocket is great for keys

Board shorts-like look and feel

Supple yet sturdy material

Comfortable liner

Highly versatile

Craftsmanship

Cons

Not for races or workouts

Inseam slightly long

I took the Patagonia Multi Trails shorts on a series of runs, walks, and errands around Stowe, Vermont. I tested their function on the run and on the go to see how they compared to my usual running shorts and my everyday casual shorts. Here’s how they performed.

When I put on the Multi Trails Shorts, the boxer brief liner was silky and comfortable. It was neither tight nor loose and felt great against my skin. Liners can be hit or miss, with some overly snug and others too relaxed. The Multi Trails struck a nice balance of comfort and support.

Walking around, the 8-inch inseam imparted a casual, board shorts-like feel and appearance, and the fabric had a stretchy yet durable sensation. Patagonia sent me a pair in Lagom Blue, an understated, classy shade that went well with anything.

On the run, the shorts felt good but not great. I typically run in shorts with a 7-inch inseam and lighter fabric, and the Multi Trails length, weight, and material added a hint of restriction. Still, the softness of the materials gave them a pleasant, comfortable feel.

Then there were the pockets. Before or after a run, the three pockets added indispensable utility. I didn’t realize the hassle of carrying my wallet and phone until I put each in a zippered pocket and went on my way. Post-run grocery trips or gas station visits were now secure and easy without worrying about losing things on the way.

As I wore the shorts more, I realized how well they work for almost anything. Whether taking walks or doing a kettlebell workout, the shorts offered function and style beyond that of focused running shorts. When it was time for errands, I could store my essentials as if I were wearing regular shorts or jeans.

On the other hand, the Multi Trails Shorts wouldn’t be my pick for intense running or racing. They don’t have the flyweight, barely-there feel of pure running shorts, which offer almost zero restriction and more breathability.

Patagonia Multi Trails Shorts: What we really think

Buying outdoor apparel can be a challenge because it’s hard to find pieces that work. Finding the right balance of style and features sets you up for fun times in the great outdoors, but poor-fitting or functioning gear takes away from that. When it comes to versatility, the Multi Trails Shorts are hard to beat.

Whether on the run or around town, the Multi Trails Shorts can do anything, and do it well. Whether you’re running, working out, or on a grocery run, the design is perfectly suited to almost any task. Not only are there multiple pockets, but the two zippered ones add a secure feeling when on the go.

I’d describe the Multi Trails as an 80% running, 20% everyday design. They’re nice to take a jog in, and then afterward, load up the pockets and get going. With the built-in liner, you can just put them on and go instead of wearing boxers and a belt. They’re easy and useful.

If you’re a runner searching for versatility, I recommend giving the Patagonia Multi Trails Shorts a try. Besides their performance and utility, they easily blend into casual settings, making them a go-to for the everyday. Whether on a run or Saturday errands, these shorts are up to the task.