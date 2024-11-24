Know what your impact is with this alpaca fiber

Look, we get it. We all love a great sweater. Nothing beats throwing on your favorite sweater when the fall hits, feeling the crisp air hit every spot of exposed skin, and experiencing the simultaneous protection your best knitwear provides. There is also a deep love for the soft, breathable, luxurious, and incredibly warm alpaca fiber that makes up your favorite sweater. Back up, if you don’t know what we are talking about, then stop what you are doing and treat yourself to a quality alpaca sweater. For those of you already in the know, you have a PAKA sweater, hoodie, crew, socks, or hat that you are already wearing (probably at the moment you read this because it is never far away). If you are, look under the bottom hem, there you will find the name of the person that made the sweater handwritten in. While this is one of our favorite features of a PAKA sweater, the company is going even further into the transparency of its operation with PAKA Traceable Alpaca.

Trace your alpaca back to the source

When you buy a sweater from PAKA, you get more than a high-quality shirt that will last; you get the product of thousands of years of culture, knowledge, and craftsmanship. Living in the Andes Mountains for as long as people have populated the area, PAKA employs these creators to make every piece on its shelves. Thanks to a provided QR code, you can now trace exactly where your item came from. Just scan it and sit back, learning the process and origins of your favorite sweater.

PAKA Traceable Alpaca