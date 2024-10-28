 Skip to main content
Vincent De Paul revives father’s pocket square design in new Ox & Bull collab

A collection of accessories that tell a story of family, heritage, and timeless style

Vincent De Paul in a brown suit
Innovative accessories brand Ox & Bull Trading Co. just announced a new collaboration with award-winning actor and producer Vincent De Paul. The partnership introduces a collection of soft goods, cufflinks, and pocket squares that honor De Paul’s Italian heritage and the legacy of his father, Joseph.

Meet “The Joseph”

Vincent De Paul sitting and laughing at a bar
Ox & Bull Trading Co. / Ox & Bull Trading Co.

At the heart of the collection is a reproduction of a treasured pocket square De Paul’s father gave him years ago. It’s aptly named “The Joseph” and features multiple colors to match any suit or shirt.

“He [De Paul’s father] said this is the only pocket square you’ll need because it has all of the different colorways,” De Paul says in an interview with CBS News Baltimore before holding up the square and pointing to the various shades that run from navy to champagne. “So, for example, if you’re wearing a blue shirt, you would have it, and you would just use the blue colorway in it, and I kind of call it ‘The Joseph’ because my father was Joseph…and that was an homage to him.”

Although De Paul’s family heritage is the driving force behind this collaboration, his personal style and interest in “refining men’s elegance” are evident throughout the collection, from the French cufflinks with crystal accents to the thoughtfully designed pocket squares.

“I feel my style, again, is classic, understated elegance,” De Paul says in the promo video for the collection. “And I like old-world styles, and I’m happy to introduce old-world styles with modern styles and put them together and make a collaboration.”

The Ox & Bull by Vincent De Paul collection is set to launch on the Ox & Bull website, Bloomingdales, and Nordstrom on November 1, 2024. Proceeds from the collection will be donated to the Kennedy Krieger Institute for Autism at Johns Hopkins Hospital.

