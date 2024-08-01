How to get your hands on the latest Omega MoonSwatch

If you’re a watch enthusiast, then there’s no doubt you’ve heard or seen the Omega Moonswatch. This incredible collection which is a collaboration between Swatch and Omega, has a cult following of fans who simply enjoy the various unique editions that are far from your typical watch. In their latest collaboration, the two brands come together to celebrate summer and the first full blue moon. As with many of their variants, the Moonswatch collection typically serves as an homage to phases of the moon, giving us some one-of-a-kind colorways. Serving as a double nod, the newest Omega Moonswatch is full of unique and subtle details, worthy of any collector’s eye, this Mission to the Super Blue Moonphase is a must-have piece.

MoonSwatch Mission to the Super Blue Moonphase

Celebrating the idea of summer days at the beach and the first full blue moon of the year, Omega and Swatch are delivering one of their best Moonswatches yet. Since the first blue moon of the year coincides with the first super moon of the year, the Mission to the Super Blue Moonphase watch pulls out all of the stops. The watch contains a blue 42mm Biocermanic case, silver-opaline dial, and blue contrasting subdials. As a unique twist, one of these dials contains a multi-shade blue moon phase with UV ink to glow in the dark. This moon phase is set against a black background and is positioned at the 2 o’clock sundial. Like others in the collection, this Moonswatch is quartz-powered and has a replaceable battery that can easily be accessed by the user.

However, unlike other Biocermaic MoonSwatches, this piece has a blue pulsometer scale with white markers on the bioceramic bezel. This pulsometer lets users determine their heart rate without having to manually calculate it. Stopping the chronograph hand at 15- or 30-seconds, the dial will showcase the user’s heartbeats per minute. This function was made with doctors and nurses in mind. Swatch’s Biocermaic adds a modern and sleek touch to the watch, which is composed of two-thirds ceramic and one-third bio-sourced materials produced from castor oil.

Grab your MoonSwatch Mission to the Super Blue

To celebrate all of these events, the newest limited edition MoonSwatch will be available from August 1st to August 19th, from 5 pm to closing time. Since it is a limited edition piece, only one watch will be sold per person, day, and location. The watch will be available at selected Swatch stores and at pop-up Swatch locations. Considering the limited time the watch will be sold, there’s no doubt there will be plenty of buzz. While there is still no word on pricing, this once-in-a-lifetime piece is a must-have for any MoonSwatch lover or watch fan.