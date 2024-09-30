 Skip to main content
Parisian brand Octobre releases suiting capsule for fall

Going from work to play in style

By
Octobre suiting
Courtesy of Octobre

Paris is one of the centers of the fashion world. Menswear has a saying…if you want flash, you go Italian; if you want quality, you go English. If you want a healthy mix of both with the romance of pure style, you go to Paris. Octobre released the first part of their 2024 fall line with an August full of casual wear, including sweaters, tees, trousers, and polos. This month, they are shifting their focus to the office and event space by releasing a new suiting capsule focused on enduring style and an eco friendly approach that keeps you looking your best and feeling even better about the purchase of Octobre suiting.

Capturing Parisian style

Suit on a stand
Courtesy of Octobre

The new suiting from Octobre focuses on providing a Parisian-inspired wardrobe with attractive modern silhouettes. The Hampton is a gorgeous deep brown double-breasted jacket with a loose fit reminiscent of the late ’90s, perfect for the resurgence of the time. They go perfectly with the Terrence Pant in the same color. The next up is the classic pinstripe blue of the Young that perfectly encapsulates the look of the times…recapturing the height of the men’s suit. And finally the Warren Velour is the perfect blue corduroy that emulates James Bond under the Eifel Tower. The collection also includes a herringbone jacket called the Riddle. This jacket will look stellar with your favorite deep brown pants (the Terrence Pants from above fit in with the look) or your dark dress denim, perfect your after-dinner romantic stroll along the Seine.

With the ability to look great in Parisian style without the impact on the environment, Octobre leads the way in eco-style.

