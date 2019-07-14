The Manual
Nothing New Turns Old Plastic Into Stylish, Sustainable Sneakers

For a recently launched sneaker brand like Nothing New, the name itself might seem counterintuitive. Yet the difference is in the details, and Nothing New certainly lives up to its name when it comes to quality production. ir sneakers are made with style and sustainability to boot — Nothing New crafts its simple and subtly stylish sneaker line with 100% post-consumer recycled plastic.

That means no virgin plastic anywhere on the sneaker — and if that seems like a heck of an undertaking, well, Nothing New is in capable hands, to say the least. The brand was launched in June by CEO Nolan Walsh of none other than Thursday Boots (makers of some our favorite rugged leather boots, at that).

It wasn’t as easy as turning on a dime to make sneakers, though — Walsh visited well over 100 factories.

“While there are other cupsole sneakers and there are other sustainable brands in the market, we felt that if we combined a truly luxury aesthetic with the most sustainable materials possible that we could make something truly special,” Walsh said. “We always believed that if we could make products as good or better looking than legacy products on the market, more people would consider opting for the sustainable option.”

“We felt that if we combined a truly luxury aesthetic with the most sustainable materials possible that we could make something truly special.”

It would seem that’s a bet that consumers are willing to go for, especially given the final product. Every small detail has been carefully considered, including the use of comfortable, sustainable Ortholite EcoStep insoles and material made from recycled fishing nets as part of the upper.

These are sneakers made to be worn as often as you can — and better yet, if you send back your pair to the brand, you’ll get $20 off your next sneaker purchase while ensuring your old kicks stay away from the landfill. Talk about a brand that takes care of the full life cycle of your sneakers, right? That’s an approach that grows more urgent by the day, seeing as an astonishing 91 percent of all plastic ends up in landfills.

Nothing New sneakers are taking the right approach when it comes to blending sustainability and style. What’s more, the perks continue from there, including free shipping and free returns. And major style points? Yes, both sneaker iterations from Nothing New have that in spades.

Nothing New’s high-top sneakers start at just $110 and come in a range of colors, from the rock-inspired black-and-white to minimal green and gray color schemes, each of which would wear nicely with similarly neutral, classic style staples like tan chinos or a blue chambray shirt (no matter the season). And for those who prefer something with a sleeker cut for something, Nothing New low-top sneakers will also set you back just $95.

That’s a downright steal for perhaps the most versatile pair of sneakers you can buy right now (seriously, try the classic white version with everything from chino shorts and a navy polo to a white Oxford shirt and dark blue denim).

There are all things we can do to be more sustainable each day, and with that being said, you’d do well to take a look at your sneaker collection — and promptly reach for a sustainable pair like those from Nothing New.

