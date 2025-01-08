Iconic American bootmaker Nicks Boots branches out with new jackets

For years, the legend of Nicks Boots has been growing exponentially. While they are known for their high-quality and durable boots, their legend grows in part due to disasters. Six of the twenty worst wildfires in the last decade have taken place in the American West, and Nicks Boots has been the choice of the men who fought them. The Hot Shot is the choice of the National Fire Protection Agency, which has adorned the feet of firefighters for years. They are also the choice for military, law enforcement, blue-collar workers, and men who love a rugged hobby boot. But they are not simply keeping your feet warm any longer. Launching Nicks Boots outerwear allows the company to keep you warm and dry whether you are in the field or escaping civilization for a weekend away.

Tough enough for work, stylish enough for play

There isn’t a better companion to a rugged hobby boot or durable workboot than a coat to match it stylistically and in functionality. They offer three coats: The Patriot, The Patriot in leather, and The Ranchman. All three are part of a collaboration with Heat Straps, a company founded by two firefighter brothers. Just like the Hot Shot boot, if you want something tough and capable, get it from the people who spend their time needing to be capable in tough environments. With a statement like “They may not make them like they used to, but we do,” Heat Straps offers the perfect expertise for a made-in-America jacket to compliment the best made-in-America boots.

Nicks Boots Outerwear