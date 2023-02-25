 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

The rumored Meta smartwatch might not be as dead as we thought

Here's what to know about Meta's potential smartwatch release

Dannielle Beardsley
By

When the Apple Watch first came out, we couldn’t buy them fast enough. Being able to check your apps got a lot easier without the worry of dropping your phone. Though Apple has been the dominant force in smartwatches, Meta might just try to give them a run for their money.

While plans for the watch were reportedly scrapped last year in favor of other projects — Meta also laid off 13% of its staff last fall — tech insider Kuba Wojciechowski recently tweeted that an anonymous source shared that the watch was still in development, and offered up details (and photos).

Leak: A new version of the @Meta smartwatch is in development, new details and photos below👇 pic.twitter.com/mlEgEQvWp5

&mdash; Kuba Wojciechowski 🌺 (@Za_Raczke) January 31, 2023

The story so far

If you thought all of the layoffs at Meta would put a spanner in their plans for their new smartwatch, think again. This whole thing started with some information leaked information back in 2021, according to Bloomberg. The first version of the watch was reportedly supposed to drop in 2022 (when the project actually was canceled), with another model to release in 2023, because, you know, you have to have a new version every year. As it’s already 2023 without any idea of an initial product release, we know that timeline is wrong.

Now, Wojciechowski’s source says that while Meta’s V1 version of the watch has been canceled, the company would like users to get used to its form factor since it plans to use it for other Metaverse devices in the future. Looking at the leaked photos, the details are pretty similar to the first photos of the smartwatch. There’s a slight change in the face of the design and some features were added, but the general form is still the same. For those who love the option of removing the face while keeping the band on, don’t worry, that is still intact. That feature would allow the watch to be used with more devices related to Meta, whatever those will entail.

Wojciechowski noted that the source says Meta plans to use a custom version of Android for the device (and not Wear OS).

Coming from Facebook, we should probably expect the usual things like fitness tracking, sleep tracking, and all of the normal apps to manage through your account. Of course, that’s if the rumored watch sees the light of day (or if it’s shelved again). 

And whether the public wants another smartwatch option or not is, of course, another story.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
The 7 Best Outdoor Sport Sunglasses for Adventurous Men
Mike Richard
By Mike Richard
March 11, 2021
best outdoor sport sunglasses for outdoors men 2021

When getting ready for an outdoor adventure, men's sunglasses are optional for some people. For us, they are absolutely necessary. Hiking? Bring ‘em. Running? Bring ‘em. Traveling? Bring ‘em. They don’t weigh much and when you’re spending hard-earned time and money to have fun, don’t waste these experiences squinting the whole time.

Some sunglasses excel at one thing, like mountaineering, for example. Others are generalists, and easily transition from running to fishing to setting up the barbecue grill like a champ. These are the best multifunctional sport sunglasses for men that you can try out for yourself.

Read more
Is blue light bad for your eyes? What you need to know
Julie Scagell
By Julie Scagell
March 11, 2021
blue light bad for eyes research disappointedsadwomanholdingmobilephonewhilelyingonbed 768x512

Many of us have heard about the potentially harmful effects of blue light that comes from using electronic devices like our phones and laptops much of the day. In fact, Nielsen conducted a study in 2018 and found American adults spend more than 11 hours per day on their devices watching videos, responding to emails, reading articles, and scrolling through  social media. It makes sense that there may be potential to harm our eyes in the process.

Given that today, most of us are even more dependent on our devices working from home during the pandemic, it's being given more consideration. In fact, many ophthalmologists are recommending lens with blue light filters to help block us from harmful light. But is blue light bad?

Read more
The 9 Best Briefcases for Men in 2022
Ty Gaskins
By Ty Gaskins
March 2, 2021
bottega veneta bag in black.

The briefcase continues to be a significant piece in the working man's wardrobe with a long history. What was once considered as a go-to bag for buttoned-up bankers has blended over into more business casual attire for men who want to stylishly carry their nine-to-five essentials. Various functions come into play when looking for the best suitcase that fits your needs.
If you commute, you might look for a crossbody, or a messenger bag so your hands are free during your journey. If you walk or bike to work, a backpack might be a better option (plus it has more room for snacks and water). These best briefcases are more practical and stylish than their early predecessors. Ahead, we rounded up some of the best briefcases from Sandro to Bottega Veneta with functionality and style in mind.

Best Briefcase Overall: Bottega Veneta Briefcase

Read more