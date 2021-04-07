The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Keeping track of your fitness goals is all about having the right tools. To complex, and you won’t use them. Too simple, and you don’t get the information you need to address your goals. You need a balance between user-friendly and cutting edge. Scales give you your weight, but they can also record progress. They can help you get a more in-depth look at your overall health and wellbeing. The scales on our list offer a range of capabilities designed to help you reach your health goals one measurement at a time. Let’s find the one you need.

Related Guides

Best Overall: EatSmart Precision Plus Digital Scale

Not too complex, not too expensive, but still with the capability to give you a rounded picture of your health — this digital scale option is a budget-friendly yet highly capable scale to start your journey. It features an ultra-wide platform and a weight limit of up to 440 pounds.

The sleek design uses tempered glass for a strong yet minimal look. Auto-off conserves battery (two AAA batteries) and a simple pressure-sensitive control gives you a straightforward on/off. Calibrate the scale before first use, and it will last many years.

Best Smart Scale: QardioBase2 WiFi Smart Scale and Body Analyzer

QardioBase 2 offers a Wi-Fi and smart device-enabled scale with BMI, weight, and body composition measurement. This smart scale works with a variety of programs, including Apple Health, and works on any surface (including carpet).

Auto user detection makes it easy to track multiple family members, and it includes pregnancy mode for reaching health goals even with changes in body composition. Charge it with the included USB cables, and the charge lasts for up to 12 months.

Best Splurge: Fitbit Aria 2

Although you need a Fitbit to use this particular scale, you might want to invest in the whole system. This scale measures weight, body fat, lean mass, and BMI. It syncs wirelessly to computers and a wide variety of smart devices offering one of the most accurate scale performances on the list.

It recognizes up to eight users, and the setup is straightforward. The polished surface looks great for most design schemes, and the temperature range is wide enough to fit anywhere. Stats are private from user to user.

Best Budget Choice: Wyze Bluetooth Scale

The budget scale offers weight, BMI, and lean body mass measurements, and nine additional metrics for a comprehensive choice that’s easy on the wallet. You can view trends over time and even track your heart rate.

The full sensor turns on automatically and captures data regardless of your foot placement. It has storage options for eight different users plus a guest mode for extra measurements in the moment.

Best for Heart Health: Withings/Nokia Cardio Scale

This ultra-thin scale offers users a wide variety of body and health measurements, including heart rate. It syncs automatically to many devices and programs. The design ensures accurate measurements with position control and profiles for eight users.

A pregnancy tracker and baby mode (to measure even the youngest in the household) gives users lots of options for accuracy. The sleek design stays out of the way and looks great with a variety of different decors.

Best for Families: Garmin Index Smart Scale

For families with many members, the Garmin bathroom scale offers enough profiles to store for everyone, even blended or extended families. The smart scale features a range of measurement metrics as well as easy to use calibration.

Four AAA batteries power the scale, and battery life is excellent for such a complex scale. It has a sleek design with a reinforced top designed to ensure a long, durable life. With plenty of app compatibility, you’ll be able to connect to your favorite health tracker.

Best Space Saver: Gela Global Personal Scale

If you don’t have room to spare, the thinnest scale on our list will tuck away anywhere you need it to. It offers accurate weight readings of up to 330 pounds supported by a long-lasting lithium battery.

The low battery and overload indicators are clear and easy-to-read numbers to ensure you receive accurate and straightforward data. LCD illumination and sturdy surfaces ensure that despite its size, the scale is a durable option.

Best Analog Choice: Ozeri Rev Bathroom Scale

Most people want the newest cutting-edge tech, but not everyone does. For reliable and easy-to-read analog action, the Ozeri is a great alternative to a digital scale. A synchronized electro-mechanical dial and LCD measure quickly and straight away.

The size and design support up to 400 pounds with professional quality materials. The sensor offers precise measurements from the moment you step on the scale, and automatic shut-off preserves the battery. Auto calibration gives you a convenient start.

Best Travel Choice: NewLine Auto Scale

Just because you’re on the road doesn’t mean you have to leave your data behind. This ultra mini travel scale fits into luggage or a tech bag and keeps your measurements up to date. It weighs just 20 ounces, and large numbers give you a clear view.

When you step on the scale, you’ll watch the light until it turns green. Step off, and you’ll be able to see your correct weight, giving you an accurate reading from such a miniature scale. The display lasts for ten seconds and measures up to 325 pounds.

Largest Weight Limit: My Weigh SCMXL700T

With a weight limit of 700 pounds and a talking feature in four languages, this heavy-duty scale helps you reach goals no matter your body composition. The extra-large platform gives you some space to maneuver and a durable construction lasts a long time.

It takes four AA batteries (included) and offers a straightforward setup. A quad stability pad offers excellent traction and keeps the scale in place while the backlit LCD is easy to read from far away. Step on it to start it and the auto-off preserves battery life.

Can Scales Be Inaccurate?

Every scale has a tolerance for error, meaning it doesn’t have to be accurate down to the last minuscule measurement. However, most digital scales are reasonably accurate for home health needs.

You can research each scale’s tolerance for error by looking at the manufacturer’s website. There’s no industry standard so you’ll have to decide for yourself what your own tolerance for error is.

How to Achieve Health Goals with the Right Scale

Even a basic scale is an essential tool for tracking and maintaining your health goals. Whether you need one for your travels or want a full suite of features, one of the scales on our list will give you the data you need to keep going.

These different scales provide a range of capabilities. Take control of your health goals with good measurements. Put one of these in your bathroom or your home gym and keep your health up to date.

Editors' Recommendations