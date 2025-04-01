 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Health & Fitness

Fitness buffs say you shouldn’t skip lower chest day — here are the best moves

By
shirtless man outside sunset doing incline pushup on wall.
Perpis / Shutterstock

A sculpted chest is a key part of the desirable V-taper look and a muscular male physique. While there are plenty of moves that target your major chest muscles, plenty of people still tend to neglect the lower chest. This goes so much further than the classic bench press, and it’s worth adding these lower-chest bulking moves to your arsenal. There’s a good reason why fitness buffs say you shouldn’t skip out on lower chest day. Let’s look at the best moves.

The importance of working out your lower chest muscles

Man with strong chest and triceps
Norbert Buduczki / Unsplash

Not only will you get the best results aesthetically, but you’ll also likely improve your ability to perform popular powerlifting moves like deadlifts. There are plenty of benefits of strengthening and training different sections of your chest, including:

  • Research shows upper body resistance training positively affects pulmonary function in male sedentary smokers. 
  • Research also reveals that the chest fly machine increases body mass and bone density, so performing these exercises could be good news for your bones and athletic performance. 
  • Enhance your chest symmetry.
  • Strength training and chest exercises like pushups also burn calories, which helps promote weight loss and weight management.
Recommended Videos

Chest muscle anatomy

It’s worth adding these lower-chest bulking moves to your arsenal. There's a good reason why fitness buffs say you shouldn’t skip out on lower chest day.
Michal Packo / Pexels

You’ll need to work your lower chest muscles for the most optimal chest-building outcome that really makes you stop and check those pecs. Your pectoralis major muscle in your chest is categorized into two different sections: the upper or clavicular area and the lower or sternal area. The sternal area refers to the biggest of the two main sections of your lower and middle pectoral muscle. 

Related

Exercises can emphasize the clavicular muscle fibers, the sternal muscle fibers, or both. Lots of exercises like the standard bench press also mostly hit your mid and upper chest. 

As an example, exercises that involve adducting your arm straight across your body better target the sternal area of your chest. Lower chest-building exercises often target your serratus muscle, which works together with your lower chest and your abdominal head of the pecs found in the sternal area of your chest.

The best lower chest exercises to try

Man doing a cable fly
Tima Miroshnichenko / Pexels

The following are the best lower chest exercises to try:

  1. Weighted dips
  2. Decline dumbbell pullover
  3. Cable crossover
  4. Incline pushup
  5. Chest fly
  6. Decline barbell bench press
  7. (Low grip position) machine chest press

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Steph Green
Steph Green
Steph Green is a content writer specializing in healthcare, wellness, and nutrition. With over ten years of experience, she…
Fitness gurus recommend growing those glutes with the hip thrust — here’s why
Research shows the hip thrust is more effective at training the glutes for sprinting compared to the split squat or back squat.
Man wearing black and red sneakers in gym doing hip thrusts with weight barbell on bench

The hip thrust lights up your glutes and hamstrings to strengthen and sculpt these major muscles. It’s a weighted variation of the glute bridge where your back is elevated up off the floor. Fitness gurus recommend the weighted hip thrust to primarily work your gluteus maximus, gluteus medius, and hamstrings while also engaging your quads, core, and adductors.
How to do the hip thrust

It’s best to start by mastering the basic bridge before attempting the weighted hip thrust. Always start with lighter weights and work your way up as you develop strength over time. 

Read more
Should you take an active recovery day or a rest day? What’s the difference?
What exercises should you try on an active recovery day?
Man sleeping on soft white pillow

Rest days are crucial to give your muscles time to rest and recover, especially after doing strength training or an intense workout. I remember my physical therapist always reminding me, “Take your rest days.” You’ve probably heard fitness enthusiasts discuss active recovery days, too. Just like exercise, both are important for your overall wellness and to help you enhance performance and prevent burnout. Let’s look at the difference and how you know when to take a rest day and when to take an active recovery day.
What are rest days?

During a rest day, you abstain from engaging in intense physical activities and allow your body to repair, which can lower your risk of injuries and burnout. A total rest day is a full day where you aren’t working out or being active. Try to make sufficient time to rest your muscles and avoid moderate or vigorous exercise. 
What are active recovery days?

Read more
Here’s why fitness buffs recommend the Cooper test to check aerobic fitness
Test your cardiovascular endurance with the 12-minute Cooper test.
Running legs on a track

Over the years, people have invented all sorts of methods and ways to test aerobic fitness, from seeing who can perform the most push-ups to a treadmill test with a medical professional who provides data on your blood pressure, heart rate, and more. One of the increasingly popular methods fitness buffs recommend is the Cooper test. This short test measures the distance you can cover in a specific time to assess your cardiovascular endurance.
What is cardiovascular endurance?

Cardiovascular endurance is your body’s ability to continue physical activity for prolonged periods without getting fatigued. Your cardiovascular endurance is a measure of the ability of your heart, blood vessels, and lungs to deliver oxygen to your muscles while you’re exercising. You can improve it by engaging in regular aerobic exercise like running, dancing, or cycling.

Read more