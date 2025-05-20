How many kettlebell swings can you do in a day? The intense TikTok challenge

Kettlebell swings are probably one of the most fun and interesting resistance training exercises that come with plenty of benefits. It seems I’m not the only one enjoying the primal feeling of swinging that kettlebell around. Now, the “100 Kettlebell Challenge” is surging in popularity on the internet and places like TikTok. We’ve seen plenty of questionable and ridiculous TikTok trends out there; what about the 100 Kettlebell Challenge? Fitness enthusiasts ready to conquer the next challenge are raving about this trend. So, what is it, and what are the potential benefits?

What is the 100 Kettlebell Challenge?

To conquer the 100 Kettlebell Challenge, you have to perform 100 reps of kettlebell swings in a day, which is a lot of swinging that teapot-shaped weight around if you really think about it. Some eager fitness buffs aim for 100 kettlebell swings a day for 30 days straight, which is quite the feat of endurance. While some people are doing 10 sets of 10 reps with short rest breaks in between sets, others are just going to town with the full 100 without any rest. However you swing it, pun intended, the goal is to power through 100 swings of that kettlebell in just one day.

Recommended Videos

Should you swing that kettlebell?

Of course, this type of brutal fitness challenge isn’t suitable for everyone, particularly beginners who aren’t familiar with the kettlebell swing and those with certain medical conditions or existing injuries. If you feel you’re up to it, you can always stop if and when you need to.

Safety and proper form are always the top priority when completing any resistance training exercise, especially ones like this where you’re really moving, or shall we say swinging, that weight around. It’s best to start with a lighter weight, perfect your technique, and work on your endurance before jumping into a high-intensity challenge like this.

The potential benefits

While it’s an intense challenge, it’s also a way to push your limits and test your muscular endurance. On the plus side, you’ll enhance your cardiovascular fitness and possibly your muscle mass, too. You’ll also have that sense of pride and accomplishment when you put down the kettlebell after that 100th swing.

Here are some of the many benefits of kettlebell swings:

Improve your cardiovascular fitness and work muscles in your upper body, lower body, and core.

Burn calories, which can contribute to weight loss over time.

All you need is a humble kettlebell.

Researchers found kettlebell exercises provide a significantly higher-intensity workout and quicker and better results compared to standard weight-training routines.

Kettlebell swings are considered a low-impact exercise that reduces pressure and force on your knees.

Researchers found that kettlebell swings are effective for boosting physical fitness because they require high-force activation of certain muscles.

How to do a kettlebell swing

Here’s how to do a kettlebell swing: