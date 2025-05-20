 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Health & Fitness

How many kettlebell swings can you do in a day? The intense TikTok challenge

Fitness enthusiasts are testing their physical limits with this brutal challenge

By
kettlebell swings
Dimkidama / Pexels

Kettlebell swings are probably one of the most fun and interesting resistance training exercises that come with plenty of benefits. It seems I’m not the only one enjoying the primal feeling of swinging that kettlebell around. Now, the “100 Kettlebell Challenge” is surging in popularity on the internet and places like TikTok. We’ve seen plenty of questionable and ridiculous TikTok trends out there; what about the 100 Kettlebell Challenge? Fitness enthusiasts ready to conquer the next challenge are raving about this trend. So, what is it, and what are the potential benefits?

What is the 100 Kettlebell Challenge?

Man holding kettlebell kettlebell swing
Eduardo Lopez / Pexels

To conquer the 100 Kettlebell Challenge, you have to perform 100 reps of kettlebell swings in a day, which is a lot of swinging that teapot-shaped weight around if you really think about it. Some eager fitness buffs aim for 100 kettlebell swings a day for 30 days straight, which is quite the feat of endurance. While some people are doing 10 sets of 10 reps with short rest breaks in between sets, others are just going to town with the full 100 without any rest. However you swing it, pun intended, the goal is to power through 100 swings of that kettlebell in just one day.

Recommended Videos

Should you swing that kettlebell?

Kettlebell swing
Viridianaor / Pexels

Of course, this type of brutal fitness challenge isn’t suitable for everyone, particularly beginners who aren’t familiar with the kettlebell swing and those with certain medical conditions or existing injuries. If you feel you’re up to it, you can always stop if and when you need to.

Related

Safety and proper form are always the top priority when completing any resistance training exercise, especially ones like this where you’re really moving, or shall we say swinging, that weight around. It’s best to start with a lighter weight, perfect your technique, and work on your endurance before jumping into a high-intensity challenge like this.

The potential benefits

kettlebell swing
Ivan Samkov / Pexels

While it’s an intense challenge, it’s also a way to push your limits and test your muscular endurance. On the plus side, you’ll enhance your cardiovascular fitness and possibly your muscle mass, too. You’ll also have that sense of pride and accomplishment when you put down the kettlebell after that 100th swing.

Here are some of the many benefits of kettlebell swings:

  • Improve your cardiovascular fitness and work muscles in your upper body, lower body, and core.
  • Burn calories, which can contribute to weight loss over time.
  • All you need is a humble kettlebell.
  • Researchers found kettlebell exercises provide a significantly higher-intensity workout and quicker and better results compared to standard weight-training routines.
  • Kettlebell swings are considered a low-impact exercise that reduces pressure and force on your knees.
  • Researchers found that kettlebell swings are effective for boosting physical fitness because they require high-force activation of certain muscles.

How to do a kettlebell swing

Man doing kettlebell swings
Taco Fleur / Unsplash

Here’s how to do a kettlebell swing:

  • Stand with your feet about shoulder-distance apart while holding a kettlebell with both hands and your arms straight down. Your palms should be facing toward you.
  • Bend your knees and engage your core.
  • Carefully swing the kettlebell back and down between your legs to start to build momentum.
  • Push your hips forward so your body is in more of a standing position, and use this momentum to start swinging the kettlebell up to your chest level or higher.
  • Repeat the exercise until you complete the set.
Topics
Steph Green
Steph Green
Steph Green is a content writer specializing in healthcare, wellness, and nutrition. With over ten years of experience, she…

Editors’ Recommendations

What’s the popular one-mile kettlebell challenge and how can you conquer it?
It's time to pick up that kettlebell and get to work.
Line of kettlebells on wooden deck outside next to ropes

I like kettlebells because the handle is easier to grip, and you can perform fun, primal moves like kettlebell swings. Kettlebell exercises can improve your strength, endurance, cardiovascular fitness, joint health, posture, and more. Research shows kettlebell exercises are effective for boosting muscle power, burning calories, and enhancing overall functional performance and fitness. When compared to standard weight-training routines, researchers found kettlebell exercises provided a significantly higher-intensity workout with faster and better results.

The one-mile kettlebell challenge is one of the latest fitness trends picking up steam. You don’t need to go to the gym, but you do need a kettlebell.

Read more
How many days do you have to bench press to boost strength by 28%? New research
Is the one-rep max method effective?
man doing bench press in gym resistance training

The bench press is one of the classic elite powerlifting moves that you’ll see plenty of people powering through in the gym. Research shows that performing the bench press as part of a resistance training routine enhances muscle strength, so it’s an exercise worthy of inclusion in your schedule. 

In interesting new research, researchers wanted to test the one-rep max method to determine how much it increased strength for lifters. Let’s delve into the research.

Read more
Joe Rogan’s new kettlebell workout is challenging without pushing you to failure
Fitness buff and podcaster Joe Rogan knows how to stay in shape with kettlebells
Hand holding kettlebell close up

Research shows performing kettlebell exercises can improve functional strength, lower inflammation, and more. These cute teapot-shaped weights are worth picking up, swinging around with a kettlebell swing, and including in your weekly workout routine. Fitness buffs like Joe Rogan swear by the humble kettlebell.

Rogan has worn many hats over the years, from American podcaster and comedian to actor, television host, and UFC color commentator. Staying in shape is important for Rogan to keep up with his busy schedule, and recently on his JRE podcast, he shared how he also picks up those kettlebells to power up and stay fit. He goes with the flow and how he feels when choosing an activity, working out five days a week, and incorporating weightlifting, kickboxing, yoga, and more. 

Read more