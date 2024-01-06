 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

Longines Master Collection gets 2 new limited edition GMT models

Everything you need to know about these limited-edition Longines watches

Sarah Veldman
By
Longines Master Collection GMT Yellow gold face
Longines

As any true horology fan will know, Longines watches are statements, expressions of our tastes and personalities that transcend mere functionality. Enter the new Longines Master Collection GMT models, an embodiment of exactitude, refinement, and an unwavering quest for excellence in the world of watches. Let’s take a closer look at these watches for men.

Longines Master Collection GMT yellow gold
Longines

The allure of Longines watches

Longines kicks off 2024 by extending its GMT legacy, introducing a pair of exclusive GMT models adorned in opulent yellow and rose gold. The renowned GMT abbreviation, originally signifying “Greenwich Mean Time,” emerges as a well-known emblem within the world of horology. Yet, for aficionados of fine watches, it’s undergone a metamorphosis, becoming a symbol of elegance, grandeur, and eternal allure. This transformation reflects the artistry behind seamlessly incorporating dual time zones into a singular masterpiece.

Longines Master Collection GMT rose gold face
Longines

Unveiling the GMT marvels

The first striking feature is the exquisite 18-karat yellow gold material, elevating the watch to a pinnacle of luxury that only a few can reach. The round shape, with a diameter of 40.00 mm and a lug distance of 21 mm, exudes a classic yet contemporary charm.

Recommended Videos

Technical marvels at a glance

  • Glass: The scratch-resistant sapphire crystal, with anti-reflective coating on both sides, ensures not just durability but a crystal-clear view of time ticking away.
  • Case back: The transparent case back, adorned with a sapphire crystal, allows a mesmerizing peek into the intricate dance of gears and springs.
  • Water resistance: With a resistance of up to 3 bar, these watches are not just style statements but also adventure companions.
  • Weight: At 51.0 g, the watch is a feather-light embodiment of opulence, making it ideal for both formal occasions and everyday wear.
  • A dial that tells a story: The silver dial serves as a canvas for the applied Roman numerals, showcasing the brand’s commitment to traditional watchmaking.

Movements that define excellence

  • Movement Type: Automatic movements power these watches, ensuring a seamless and perpetual display of time.
  • Caliber: The L844 caliber boasts a self-winding mechanical movement beating at 25,200 vibrations per hour.
  • Power reserve: With a monocrystalline silicon balance spring, the power reserve extends up to 72 hours, emphasizing longevity and reliability.
Longines Master Collection GMT back
Longines

The verdict and pricing

The enigma of gold timepieces within a brand’s repertoire, such as Longines, sparks intrigue. Given the brand’s pricing dynamics, gold watches can be challenging. The Longines Master Collection GMT has a price tag of $14,750, which certainly raises eyebrows given it has a movement that is found in the HydroConquest GMT and Spirit Zulu Time, both of which hover around $3,000-4,000. These new watches are limited to just 500 pieces each, so perhaps some exclusivity will add to their allure.

Related

It’s worth noting that Longines, a global powerhouse in terms of sales, caters to a diverse audience. The inclusion of options like the Longines Master Collection GMT in yellow and rose gold in their lineup speaks to the brand’s commitment to offering choices for aficionados seeking a higher-end experience. However, for those exploring alternatives, Longines boasts a plethora of options within this category, ensuring a varied selection for discerning tastes.

Buy Now

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Sarah Veldman
Sarah Veldman
Freelance Writer
Sarah has been a freelance writer for over 7 years now, having started while she was living out of a suitcase and traveling…
Apple is pausing sales of these two Apple Watch models in the U.S. – what you need to know
The Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 are about to be pulled from stores in the U.S.
Apple Watch Series 9 showing the double tap feature

If you were waiting to see how much money you got from Nana's Christmas card before you bought yourself an Apple Watch as a treat after the holidays — revise those plans. Due to a bit of legal trouble, Apple will have to put a pin in things when it comes to selling two models of the smartwatch: The Apple Watch Series 9 and the Apple Watch Ultra 2.

Why Apple is pausing Apple Watch sales
Always check for a patent, friends. Your Apple Watch reports things like your heartbeat, steps taken, and even your health via your blood oxygen level. Well, that last one is the problem. Not to say we didn't warn you, but we already let you know the International Trade Commission had found that Apple had infringed on a patent from the Masimo Corporation, and by Christmas, you wouldn't be able to buy specific models until issues were addressed.
The legal battle
Your Apple Watch tracks your blood oxygen, telling you nitty-gritty details about your health. For those who have had COVID, are anemic, or have asthma, this is a great way to stay on top of your condition. Helping people stay healthy and know when to seek medical attention could only be a good thing, right? It is; unless you're found to have infringed on someone else's patent. 

Read more
If you love Longines watches and traveling, you’ll love this Grade 5 titanium limited edition
Travel is easier with this Longines watch
Longines Zulu Limited Edition Watch

Are you ready to embark on a journey where time meets artistry? Longines watches, in an exclusive collaboration with Hodinkee, introduces the mesmerizing Longines Spirit Zulu Time Limited Edition. This timepiece is not merely a watch; it's a harmonious blend of innovation, history, and unmatched craftsmanship that sets it apart in the world of horology.
A journey through time
The Longines Spirit Zulu Time pays homage to the brand's rich heritage, drawing inspiration from the first Longines wristwatch with dual time zones produced in 1925. The Zulu flag on its dial symbolizes the universal time used by aviators and armed forces, infusing the watch with a touch of history and adventure. Limited to 500 numbered pieces, this GMT model was introduced in the Longines Spirit collection in 2022, making it a sought-after collector's item.

What sets this watch apart is its 39mm case, meticulously crafted from Grade 5 titanium. Lighter and tougher than steel, this alloy provides the watch with understated elegance and exceptional wearer comfort. The bi-directional, circular-brushed titanium bezel, engraved with a 24-hour scale, adds a distinctive touch. The screw-down crown, also made of titanium, allows independent setting of the time zone and time, catering to the needs of the modern traveler.

Read more
IWC dedicates its new Big Pilot Watch to beloved children’s classic Le Petit Prince
This isn't the first IWC, Le Petit Prince collaboration
IWC Big Pilot’s Watch 43 Tourbillon Le Petit Prince

Luxury meets literature in a dazzling fusion as IWC unveils its latest masterpiece — the Big Pilot Watch 43 Tourbillon Le Petit Prince. In a world where timepieces transcend their utilitarian purpose, IWC has once again raised the bar by crafting a horological ode to the timeless charm of Antoine de Saint-Exupéry's Little Prince.
A closer look at the Big Pilot Watch 43 Tourbillon Le Petit Prince
This limited-edition marvel boasts a 43 mm case housing a mesmerizing tourbillon — a horological ballet on your wrist. The design, a nod to the Little Prince's interstellar adventures, is both sophisticated and whimsical. The blue dial, reminiscent of the night sky, is adorned with stars, paying homage to the celestial journeys of the beloved character. It's not just a watch; it's a narrative woven into every intricate detail.

In a celestial dance between time and literature, IWC Schaffhausen unveils the poetic masterpiece, the Big Pilot's Watch 43 Tourbillon Le Petit Prince. Embracing the tradition of Pilot's Watches paying tribute to Antoine de Saint-Exupéry's timeless tale, this limited edition of 300 timepieces is a symphony of craftsmanship and storytelling.

Read more