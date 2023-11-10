 Skip to main content
Kim Kardashian has finally launched SKIMS for men, and these are our favorite pieces

Now you can wear what NBA players are wearing and embody the essence of luxury and comfort

Sarah Veldman
By
Neymar Jr. gray SKIMS
SKIMS

Kim Kardashian has finally thrown the world of men’s luxury fashion a curveball — or should we say, a skintight curve-hug? That’s right, folks, the queen of all things reality TV, fashion, and well, pretty much everything in between, has unveiled the long-awaited SKIMS for men. It’s a move that has set the style sphere abuzz and we couldn’t resist diving headfirst into the world of SKIMS for men to bring you our top picks from this launch.

If reality TV and reality stars are not your thing, SKIMS is Kim Kardashian’s brainchild. It’s a brand that has effectively redefined the shapewear game, becoming a global sensation in the process. Whether you adore her or resent her, there’s no denying that Kardashian has a Midas touch when it comes to fashion.

Now, as Kardashian takes the plunge into the world of men’s underwear, we’re left with no choice but to sit up, take notice, and appreciate the audacity of this move. In a market historically dominated by boxers, briefs, and the mundane, SKIMS for men is set to disrupt the status quo in a way only a Kardashian can. And you know what? We’re here for it. SKIMS Men offers everything from T-shirts to shapewear designed to flatter, enhance, and elevate everyday essentials. Whether you’re heading to a business meeting, hitting the gym, or just lounging at home, SKIMS Men has got you covered, quite literally.

Our top picks: The SKIMS Men lineup

What’s on the menu, you ask? Well, here’s a sneak peek at our favorite pieces from the much-anticipated SKIMS Men line:

SKIMS Men black boxer briefs
SKIMS

SKIMS Sport men’s 7-inch boxer briefs

The SKIMS Sport men’s 7-inch boxer briefs are crafted with meticulous attention to detail. The longer 7-inch inseam offers additional coverage and support. Engineered for both athletic endeavors and everyday wear, these SKIMS men’s boxers feature a flexible, moisture-wicking fabric that moves with you, keeping you comfortable and dry no matter the activity. With a contoured pouch for optimal support, these are a perfect fit for trips to the gym or everyday wear under your jeans as they won’t bunch up.

SKIMS Men black t-shirt
SKIMS

SKIMS Sport men’s T-shirt

This T-shirt is the epitome of versatility and comfort, making it the ideal choice for an everyday go-to undershirt. Crafted from a premium blend of materials, this T-shirt offers a perfect combination of softness and stretch, ensuring it fits seamlessly under any outfit. With its classic crew-neck design and a relaxed fit, this T-shirt provides all-day comfort and style. While it’s perfect under any outfit, it’s definitely stylish enough to wear alone with a pair of jeans or to the gym. The only downside to this is the price tag, so it will certainly be an investment if you’re used to buying a six-pack of undershirts at Walmart.

SKIMS Men black tank
SKIMS

SKIMS Sport men’s muscle tank

The SKIMS Sport muscle tank offers a combination of athletic appeal and contemporary fashion. The relaxed fit provides comfort and freedom of movement, making it perfect for workouts or casual wear. Crafted from high-quality, breathable materials, this tank ensures you stay cool and comfortable when you’re pumping iron or jogging on the treadmill. The quick-dry material and sweat-wicking properties make this the perfect shirt for a gym session or a basketball game with the guys, and you won’t be the one with gross armpit stains at the end.

The audacious move: Kim Kardashian’s foray into men’s luxury undergarments

As Kim Kardashian herself aptly put it in her recent interview with GQ, “We’ve never had a bigger request than to launch men’s.” Gone are the days of settling for subpar skivvies; SKIMS Men is here to save us from that sartorial nightmare.

As we delve deeper into the world of SKIMS Men, we can’t help but admire the careful attention to detail. Every piece from this line, whether it’s the cozy loungewear or the sculpting men’s underwear, embodies the essence of luxury. It’s a reminder that your everyday wear should make you feel exceptional, and that’s precisely what the SKIMS Men line offers.

In a true power move — SKIMS Men has become the official underwear partner of the NBA, becoming a part of the game in the most stylish way possible. Basketball players known for their physical prowess and style off the court are choosing SKIMS as their go-to undergarments. It’s a testament to the brand’s quality and the trust it has garnered among athletes.

And being the marketing genius that she is, Kardashian has put out advertisements featuring six-pack abs, smoldering stares, and athletes galore, including Neymar Jr., Nick Bosa, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Let’s just say the new campaign is giving the old-school Calvin Klein ads a run for their money.

Sarah Veldman
Sarah Veldman
Freelance Writer
Sarah has been a freelance writer for over 7 years now, having started while she was living out of a suitcase and traveling…
Smartwool, Icebreaker, and more: Our top picks for lightweight, summer-ready merino wool clothing for men
Merino wool can keep you cool in any kind of weather
Man at the top of a mountain wearing a Merino wool sweater

While the changing weather and varying temperatures can present challenges, you don't have to compromise on your style, as we've got the perfect solution to keep you looking sharp and feeling comfortable year-round. We're bringing you the crème de la crème of merino wool clothing from renowned brands like Smartwool, TREW, Icebreaker, Outdoor Vitals, and more. From lightweight tees that feel like a second skin to shorts that offer unrestricted movement, we've curated a collection that's tailor-made for the modern man.

This summer you can sip a drink by the pool while sporting a merino wool polo that effortlessly combines style and functionality. The moisture-wicking properties keep those embarrassing sweat stains at bay, and the natural odor resistance ensures you stay as fresh as a summer breeze. You can easily slip into these for a laid-back evening grabbing a drink with friends or while you tackle the daily grind without feeling uncomfortable, regardless of the weather outside.

Roark’s Tiger Club line has one of the coolest Sukajan jackets we’ve ever seen
Don't forget the board shorts — those are cool, too!
Man wearing Hokkaido tshirt turned around

Roark stands as a brand that encapsulates the essence of adventure, cultural exploration, and aesthetics. With a wide array of offerings, including their signature board shorts, they are committed to authenticity, cultural immersion, and the art of storytelling.

In Roark's new Hokkaido Tiger Club collection, the brand draws inspiration from the iconic Sukajan jackets that emerged as symbols of post-WWII insurrection and cultural fusion. The Sukajan jacket, worn by American GIs returning from overseas after World War II, became an emblem of their experiences and the exchange of customs between nations. Its intricate embroideries narrated tales of distant lands, and soon, these jackets began symbolizing more than just mementos – they became a fashion movement that resonated globally. In the 1960s, the Sukajan evolved into a symbol of insurrection among the youth, celebrating a fusion of traditions and embodying the spirit of non-conformity.

The best board shorts for summer are fun, comfy, and eco-friendly — these are our favorites
Looking for a great pair of board shorts? We've got some excellent picks for you!
Wakeboarder in colorful shorts riding in sunset.

As summer's golden rays beckon us to embrace the outdoors, it's time to indulge in the season's most cherished pastime — beach days. Whether you're catching waves, lounging by the pool, or simply basking in the sun's warmth, the right board shorts can elevate your summer experience to new heights of style and comfort. At The Manual, we believe that the best board shorts for this season go beyond just looking good; they embrace eco-friendly practices, aligning with our commitment to sustainability. From recycled fabrics to thoughtful design innovations, we've curated a collection of board shorts that not only make a splash with their vibrant aesthetics but also leave a positive impact on the environment. Join us as we dive into the world of the most fun, comfy, and eco-conscious board shorts — handpicked favorites that promise an unforgettable summer, both for you and the planet.

Bearbottom board shorts
At the core of Bearbottom's philosophy lies a commitment to eco-friendly practices and materials. By prioritizing durable and versatile clothing over fleeting trends, Bearbottom ensures that its products stand the test of time, reducing the need for constant replacements. Designed with the active lifestyle in mind, these shorts offer comfort and flexibility, allowing wearers to fully immerse themselves in every sun-soaked moment.

