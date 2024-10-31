 Skip to main content
Scottish brand, Kestin, brings back hit for 2024’s outerwear

The return of fan-favorite Cuillin Down Jacket

Man in Kestin jacket sitting on rock
Kestin

Kestin is a Scottish brand founded in 2015 by Kestin Hare after two decades in the industry. Focused on channeling the heritage of Scotland into his clothing, the company embodies what it means to be Scottish. Last year, the team released an outerwear collection tough enough for the Scottish Highlands. The standout was the Cuillin Down Jacket, which Kestin brought back this year for the new 2024 outerwear collection. The campaign enlists the help of Hamish Frost and Tim Exley, two expert mountaineers and rock climbers, to make an ascent of Fiacaill Ridge and Coire an t-Sneachda in the heart of the Cairngorms. If you need a jacket that can work just as well in the city as it does in the Scottish winds and rain, this is the jacket for you.

The return of a hit

Man wearing Kestin vest by a car
Kestin

The Cuillin Down Jacket of this year improves on last year’s model, constructed from an onion-quilted 100% recycled nylon ripstop treated with a PFC-free, durable water repellent finish. It has 600-fill-power RDS (responsible down standard) insulation of 90% down and 10% feather. The details do the heavy lifting with this vest, featuring drawcords through the hood and hem, elasticated-bound cuffs, and subtle zippered hand warmer pockets lined with an anti-pill fleece. Don’t forget the two-way front body zipper and embroidered KESTIN logo at the cuff.

New this year is the vest option of the Cuillin. While this has the same features as the jacket in the body, this vest has its own details, including a Japanese snap-button front enclosure, two patch pockets, and a rear neck KESTIN embroidered logo.

Kestin Outerwear

