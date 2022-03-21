Hudson Jeans Joins With Miami Heat Guard Tyler Herro

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro is known for his juicy style. The baller was already named Sports Illustrated’s December 2021 “Best Dressed Athlete” and continues to garner media attention for his trendy threads. Now Herro’s hooked up with a prime stylist for his first clothing line.

Hudson Jeans, a U.S.-based premium denim manufacturer, released its first branded partnership with a professional athlete in March, a two-year ambassadorship with Herro. Joining Hudson on its new denim drop, Herro adapts his life mottos as style names for the new straight leg and stacked skinny cuts: “No Work, No Check” and “SlowMotion.” The capsule is inspired by 1950s workwear, featuring vintage carpenter and painter pants that adopt a slouchy, relaxed straight leg cut.

“Fans know that I love denim and have a really distinct style,” Herro said in a press release. “This partnership has given me the opportunity to bring my vision to life. I’ve really enjoyed the creative process, and I can’t wait for everyone to shop and wear pieces I have designed.”

Related Guides

For its part, this is an important partnership for Hudson as well, kicking off the brand’s 20th anniversary. Founded in 2002, Hudson aims to offer trend-transcending denim that improves with wear over time. Designer-led, Hudson is a Los Angeles-based premium denim brand that manufactures high-quality jeans and more for women, men, and kids. Herro hits all these markets.

As the youngest player to ever start in a playoff finals game, Herro is an exciting partner for the exclusive jeans company, sporting an expansive national and international fanbase that includes 2.3 million followers on Instagram.

“Tyler is a dynamic young player who has a unique, trend-right personal style. Hudson Jeans has long been a favored denim brand with athletes, and we are thrilled to have him as a brand ambassador. He’s been a great collaborator on his capsule collection; he knew exactly what he was looking to create,” Centric Brands Group President, Men’s & Women’s, Suzy Biszantz said in the same release.

Herro’s Hudson denim drop is available in seven custom washes. True to its athletic progeny, the drippy select garments are tailored with longer inseams to accommodate taller frames. Jean silhouettes will contain both straight leg and stacked skinny styles, the latter a personal favorite of Herro’s.

The capsule collection will be available at leading national retailers including Neiman Marcus as well as online at hudsonjeans.com. Prices for the collection range from $255 to $275.

Editors' Recommendations