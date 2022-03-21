  1. Fashion & Style

Hudson Jeans Joins With Miami Heat Guard Tyler Herro

Matthew Denis
By

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro is known for his juicy style. The baller was already named Sports Illustrated’s December 2021 “Best Dressed Athlete” and continues to garner media attention for his trendy threads. Now Herro’s hooked up with a prime stylist for his first clothing line.

Hudson Jeans, a U.S.-based premium denim manufacturer, released its first branded partnership with a professional athlete in March, a two-year ambassadorship with Herro. Joining Hudson on its new denim drop, Herro adapts his life mottos as style names for the new straight leg and stacked skinny cuts: “No Work, No Check” and “SlowMotion.” The capsule is inspired by 1950s workwear, featuring vintage carpenter and painter pants that adopt a slouchy, relaxed straight leg cut.

Fashionable Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro sporting white Hudson Jeans.
Hudson Jeans.

“Fans know that I love denim and have a really distinct style,” Herro said in a press release. “This partnership has given me the opportunity to bring my vision to life. I’ve really enjoyed the creative process, and I can’t wait for everyone to shop and wear pieces I have designed.”

Related Guides

For its part, this is an important partnership for Hudson as well, kicking off the brand’s 20th anniversary. Founded in 2002, Hudson aims to offer trend-transcending denim that improves with wear over time. Designer-led, Hudson is a Los Angeles-based premium denim brand that manufactures high-quality jeans and more for women, men, and kids. Herro hits all these markets.

As the youngest player to ever start in a playoff finals game, Herro is an exciting partner for the exclusive jeans company, sporting an expansive national and international fanbase that includes 2.3 million followers on Instagram.

“Tyler is a dynamic young player who has a unique, trend-right personal style. Hudson Jeans has long been a favored denim brand with athletes, and we are thrilled to have him as a brand ambassador. He’s been a great collaborator on his capsule collection; he knew exactly what he was looking to create,” Centric Brands Group President, Men’s & Women’s, Suzy Biszantz said in the same release.

Herro’s Hudson denim drop is available in seven custom washes. True to its athletic progeny, the drippy select garments are tailored with longer inseams to accommodate taller frames. Jean silhouettes will contain both straight leg and stacked skinny styles, the latter a personal favorite of Herro’s.

The capsule collection will be available at leading national retailers including Neiman Marcus as well as online at hudsonjeans.com. Prices for the collection range from $255 to $275.

Editors' Recommendations

‘Black Market’ Exposes College Basketball’s Pay for Play

atlanta mercedes benz stadium ncaa final four bowl view 11 10 14

A Puma.eth Rebrand and Leap Into Cat NFTs in the Metaverse

An image from a March 1 tweet from Lazy Lions announcing its partnership with Puma.

Gucci’s New Metaverse Shelves Via the Vault Concept Store

Gucci models stand at the entrance to the Vault, the luxury apparel company's new metaverse venture offering vintage goods.

The Best Brands for Graphic Tees in Spring 2022

IGWM Black Graphic Tee

The Best All-Purpose Camping Knives to Buy in 2022

best all purpose camp knives

The Benefits of Watermelon as a Post-Workout Recovery Food

A close-up of watermelon slices.

The Best Irish Beers to Drink on St Patrick’s Day or Any Day

beer head mug glass

Here Are Some Tips for Better Sleep While Traveling

A bed inside a vacation rental bedroom.

NCAA Tournament Contenders as March Madness Begins

The University of Dayton Arena, which has hosted all First Four games since the round's inception in 2011 (except 2021), and 123 tournament games, the most of any venue.

3 Hiking and Survival Tips That Could Save Your Life

man looking over trail's vista

The Best Cheap Kayak Deals and Sales for March 2022

Our Oscar Predictions for 2022: Winners in All Categories

Benedict Cumberbatch standing with his hands behind his back in The Power of the Dog.

Here are 8 Impressive Health Benefits of Cinnamon

Ground cinnamon and cinnamon sticks.