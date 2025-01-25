 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

The new Hublot Big Bang Meca-10 comes in a smaller casing

Check out the new materials featured on the Big Bang Meca-10

By
Big Bang Meca 10 Collection
Big Bang Meca 10 Collection Hublot / Hublot

As a timepiece that dates back to 2016, Hublot MECA became popular due to its pioneering design. Now, the iconic brand has debuted a new version — and it’s smaller than the original design. In keeping with the trend toward smaller watches that became prevalent in the past year, the original version had a 45 mm casing, while the 2025 edition comes with a 43 mm casing—a watch that can comfortably sit on a wrist.

Hublot Big Bang Meca 10 gold version
Big Bang Meca 10 gold version Hublot / Hublot

It was also rolled out in new casings, which are made from multiple materials—frosted carbon, gold, and titanium. All three variants have a unique look that makes them stand out. For instance, the gold timepiece is characterized by a gold-like allure, which reflects light stylishly.

Big Bang Meca 10 Carbon Black
Big Bang Meca 10 Carbon Black Hublot / Hublot

On the other hand, the carbon timepiece has a very interesting aesthetic that’s accentuated by grey and black shades—carbon pieces can be seen through the casing.

Big Bang Meca 10 Titanium
Big Bang Meca 10 Titanium Hublot / Hublot

Featuring a titanium casing, the third option has a metallic luster and a minimalistic appearance.

Recommended Videos

Even though these timepieces come in different shades, they have the same design, which dates back to 2016, when the first Hublot Meca timepiece was rolled out into the market. The skeleton design is the most striking feature. It offers views into the caliber; most components are in plain sight. This adds some character to the whole design.

In terms of the horology performance, the new watch features two subdials for enhanced precision.

Since the gold timepiece is made from a high-end material, it retails at $42,700. And while the platinum version is priced at $23,000, the carbon variant retails at $27,400.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Nathan S.R
Nathan S.R
Nathan has devoted his life to collecting watches, studying horology, reviewing watches, and writing about timepieces. As a…
Bulova’s new Snorkel watches bring the vibrant world of marine life to your wrist
This Bulova collection will remind you of the ocean
Bulova Snorkel collection

Bulova welcomed the new year with a new line of timepieces, the Bulova Snorkel Collection, which draws inspiration from sharks, turtles, and marine life. This new collection complements other aquatic timepieces that were launched in the past, extending Bulova’s catalog.

“It is meant to create an extremely price-competitive sport watch, utilizing innovative materials while also celebrating what makse us passionate about the oceans, the seas, and marine life, a universe which is both mysterious, vibrant, and exciting and inspiring—all values we seek to embody in Bulova,” said Jeffrey Cohen, CEO of Citizen Watch America.

Read more
New G-Shock watches bring Charles Darwin’s Galápagos discoveries to life
You'll love these two new G-shock watch models
G-shock x Charles Darwin Foundation

Charles Darwin came up with the theory that explains the evolution of the human species, and his name still lives on to this day—this latest collection from G-Shock is proof of that.

While the beloved watch line rolled out a collection that paid tribute to Charles Darwin a few years ago, this new line comes with a new design and interesting details—an upgrade. Available in two different shades, the Charles Darwin collection comprises these watches: the GA-B2100CD-1A4ER and the GA-B2100CD-1A7ER. Both have a design based on unique archeological sites and animal species.

Read more
New Seiko watches honor Shohei Ohtani’s legacy with striking blue shade
Two new watches that honor Shohei
Seiko SBEJ023

The new Seiko x Shohei timepieces are finally here; naturally, they come in two different blue shades based on the primary colors of the Los Angeles Dodgers, the team Shohei Ohtani plays for.

Shohei Ohtani is a baseball player who’s mastered his craft. He has a couple of titles under his belt—the latest is the 2024 MVP. Ohtani also took the game to a whole new level, setting new records that hadn’t been achieved before, with 50 stolen bases and 50 home runs.

Read more