The new Hublot Big Bang Meca-10 comes in a smaller casing

As a timepiece that dates back to 2016, Hublot MECA became popular due to its pioneering design. Now, the iconic brand has debuted a new version — and it’s smaller than the original design. In keeping with the trend toward smaller watches that became prevalent in the past year, the original version had a 45 mm casing, while the 2025 edition comes with a 43 mm casing—a watch that can comfortably sit on a wrist.

It was also rolled out in new casings, which are made from multiple materials—frosted carbon, gold, and titanium. All three variants have a unique look that makes them stand out. For instance, the gold timepiece is characterized by a gold-like allure, which reflects light stylishly.

On the other hand, the carbon timepiece has a very interesting aesthetic that’s accentuated by grey and black shades—carbon pieces can be seen through the casing.

Featuring a titanium casing, the third option has a metallic luster and a minimalistic appearance.

Even though these timepieces come in different shades, they have the same design, which dates back to 2016, when the first Hublot Meca timepiece was rolled out into the market. The skeleton design is the most striking feature. It offers views into the caliber; most components are in plain sight. This adds some character to the whole design.

In terms of the horology performance, the new watch features two subdials for enhanced precision.

Since the gold timepiece is made from a high-end material, it retails at $42,700. And while the platinum version is priced at $23,000, the carbon variant retails at $27,400.