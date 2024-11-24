 Skip to main content
Hockerty releases Barcelona part II of fall/winter 2024

Straight leg trousers and double-breasted suits lead the way

By
Hockerty bright blue overshirt at a desk
Hockerty

Hockerty is one of the go-to menswear spots to get your own personalized and unique pieces. They embody an ethos that allows you to break out of the boxes the fashion industry has forced into you for too long. Instead of keeping up with the trends of an industry that doesn’t even know you exist and trying to make what others love look good on you, they want to dress the real you by offering custom clothing. With them, you get to have the high-quality garments you love that look great and make you feel great. While fashion forces you into popular looks, style allows you to radiate in your look. That doesn’t mean that Hockerty doesn’t offer ideas and direction, which is what their 2024 lookbook does. The Hockerty Fall and Winter 2024 collection, Barcelona, gets a part two, and it embodies everything we love about our own belief that fashion is what you wear and style is how you wear it.

A fresh take on iconic style

Hockerty glenn plaid at a desk
Hockerty

Iconic menswear staples like field jackets, chinos, and straight-leg trousers are reimagined with a dynamic twist, balancing timeless tones like grays, blues, and browns with bold accents like cinnamon red and smoky pink. A curated layering selection revives mid-century charm (perfect for swapping your cold outdoor layers with warm indoor layers) using Oxford stripes and relaxed cotton polos that fit Don Draper to a T. At the same time, lightweight jackets with utility pockets lend a refined yet practical touch to your after-work drinks or weekend outings. The standouts of the collection are, without a doubt, the reddish brown three-piece suit, the navy velvet suit, and we couldn’t overlook the red military jacket.

Hockerty FW24 Part II

