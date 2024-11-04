A more advanced timepiece from Greubel Forsey, which features a smaller movement.

Popular for its “invention” collection, Greubel Forsey has introduced a new timepiece into the watch market: the Nano Foudroyante EWT.

The first timepiece in this collection dates back to 2004, and it was the brainchild of Stephen Forsey and Robert Greubel. This new watch celebrates the 20th anniversary of the first iteration.

Recommended Videos

While Greubel Forsey has been focusing on different types of inventions, it says that the Nano Foudroyante EWT is the most advanced timepiece from the collection. Greubel Forsey has capitalized on nanotechnology to create a new Foudroyante using miniature components.

It is also worth noting that the Greubel Forsey Nano Foudroyante EWT features a 39mm gold case with a white gold finish. The cherry on top of the cake is the titanium bezel that complements the gold casing.

Apart from that, the Foudroyante is directly linked to the tourbillion. As a result, the watch is fitted with a smaller movement and is built from smaller components. Unlike timepieces from the previous generations, the Nano Foudroyante EWT comes with 428 calibre components and a 31 mm movement.

With that said, the movement offers a 24-hour power reserve. Since the brand featured a few components on the movement mechanism, it is not as powerful as expected.

The good thing about this timepiece is that it is made by the hand of Greubel Forsey Atelier. And thanks to the sapphire back casing, the Nano Foudroyante offers beautiful sightings into the mechanism.

Only 11 pieces will be rolled out into the market and each will retail at $538,000.