 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

Greubel Forsey launches the Nano Foudroyante EWT with a more advanced calibre

A more advanced timepiece from Greubel Forsey, which features a smaller movement.

By
Greubel Forsey Nano Foudroyante
Greubel Forsey Nano Foudroyante Greubel Forsey / Greubel Forsey

Popular for its “invention” collection, Greubel Forsey has introduced a new timepiece into the watch market: the Nano Foudroyante EWT.

The first timepiece in this collection dates back to 2004, and it was the brainchild of Stephen Forsey and Robert Greubel. This new watch celebrates the 20th anniversary of the first iteration.

Recommended Videos

While Greubel Forsey has been focusing on different types of inventions, it says that the Nano Foudroyante EWT is the most advanced timepiece from the collection. Greubel Forsey has capitalized on nanotechnology to create a new Foudroyante using miniature components.

It is also worth noting that the Greubel Forsey Nano Foudroyante EWT features a 39mm gold case with a white gold finish. The cherry on top of the cake is the titanium bezel that complements the gold casing.

Apart from that, the Foudroyante is directly linked to the tourbillion. As a result, the watch is fitted with a smaller movement and is built from smaller components. Unlike timepieces from the previous generations, the Nano Foudroyante EWT comes with 428 calibre components and a 31 mm movement.

With that said, the movement offers a 24-hour power reserve. Since the brand featured a few components on the movement mechanism, it is not as powerful as expected.

The good thing about this timepiece is that it is made by the hand of Greubel Forsey Atelier. And thanks to the sapphire back casing, the Nano Foudroyante offers beautiful sightings into the mechanism.

Only 11 pieces will be rolled out into the market and each will retail at $538,000.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Nathan S.R
Nathan S.R
Nathan has devoted his life to collecting watches, studying horology, reviewing watches, and writing about timepieces. As a…
We’re not sure which of these new Frederique Constant watches we like more
Which of these gorgeous new Frederique Constant watches is your favorite?
Chronograph Automatic watch

Although Frederique Constant is barely celebrating its 25th anniversary on its showcase collection, the watch company is already well known throughout the watch community for its stellar and sleek designs. One in particular, the 41-mm Chronograph Automatic, has already charted a name for itself and is a modern option for those looking for a luxurious and new style. Besides the intricate details in the dial, the watch’s functionality is perfect for day-to-day activities. While containing a mechanical chronograph, this watch can track hours, minutes, seconds, and the date. On its own, the 41-mm Chronograph Automatic is a wonderful addition to any collection; the upcoming celebration calls for two special editions of this sports watch that’ll complete any watch lineup. Each of these new variations is meant to invoke a different meaning of luxury to this sporty watch. 
Rose gold Chronograph Automatic watches

For the celebration, Frederique Constant has released two new variations of the Chronograph Automatic watches, sure to dazzle every watch lover. The first of the variations is a rose gold edition that gives a unique touch to your collection. Instead of the typical silver or gold materials, the rose gold variation gives you a small pop of color that’s different from most. 

Read more
Citizen quietly launches new Forza collection with dials straight out of the 70s
Citizen watches launches new Forza Collection
Citizen watches Forza collection

Citizen Watches is building on its series of integrated bracelet watches with the new Forza line, which gets its name from the Italian word for "strength." This comes hot off the heels of the previous Citizen watches Tsuyoga line, which means "strength" in Japanese (we see what they did there.)

The new Citizen watches Forza collection has three variants: the Forza Chrono, the Forza Three-Hand, and the Forza Mechanical. Each watch from the Citizen Forza line is made with the brand's exclusive Super Titanium, which has certainly become more popular this year, even to the point where it's considered a luxury alternative to stainless steel. It's more gray than steel and is famous for its scratch resistance, being lightweight, and exceptionally shiny finish. Two of the new Forza models feature solar-powered Eco-Drive quartz movements, while the third is powered by an automatic caliber.
Citizen watches: Forza Collection

Read more
All the new Audemars Piguet watches: A mini Royal Oak, a shaped watch, and more
Audemars Piguet releases several new watches for 2024
Audemars Piguet Mini Oak collection

Audemars Piguet, which has headquarters in Le Brassus, Switzerland, was founded in 1875 in Vallée de Joux by Jules Louis Audemars and Edward Auguste Piguet. Just like its peers Rolex and Patek Philippe, the brand is known for superb craftsmanship and simply its name in general, with many people buying it as their first watch when they come into money.
New Audemars Piguet releases in 2024

Audemars Piguet is a brand known for some of the most expensive watches in the world, with the likes of Tom Brady, Ed Sheeran, and LeBron James sporting one. It has also become known for celebrity collaborations, including with John Mayer and Travis Scott's Cactus Jack. But a brand like this doesn't need celeb endorsements as they're already famous in their own right, with the Royal Oak showing up in the dreams of every watch collector and enthusiast around. Audemars Piguet has just come out with several new watch releases, each more dazzling than the next (quite literally.)
Audemars Piguet Mini Oak collection

Read more