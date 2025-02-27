 Skip to main content
New Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar marks the end of Calibre 5135 era

An end of an era

By
Audemars Piguet Perpetual Calendar
Audemars Piguet Perpetual Calendar Audemars Piguet / Audemars Piguet

Since 2025 is Audemars Piguet’s 150th anniversary, the brand rolled out new timepieces into the market to celebrate this feat featuring the new Calibre 7138. But one new watch bids farewell to the Calibre 5135: a limited-edition Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar Openworked will be the last watch to feature the movement that has powered the brand’s 41 mm openworked selfwinding perpetual calendar watches for almost a decade.

The Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar Openworked “150th Anniversary” limited edition was rolled out with a 41mm casing that reflects light stylishly. Speaking of which, the watch also features an open-work design dating back to the early ‘80s—a tribute of some sort, launched on the 150th anniversary as a reminder of the original model. It was inspired by a pocket watch that’s exhibited in the Musée Atelier Audemars Piguet (reference 25729). However, the titanium and Bulk Metallic Glass (BMG) on the case and bracelet keep the watch decidedly modern.

AP Perpetual Calendar Original
AP Perpetual Calendar Original Audemars Piguet / Audemars Piguet

It’s worth noting that the original Audemars Piguet Perpetual Calendar had some blue hues too, so this timepiece passes down such attributes to the next generation. It creates a smooth balance between the old and the new, merging two worlds into one.

Recommended Videos

The 2025 edition also features an all-in-one crown for tuning the complications on the watch. And just like the previous models, the latest edition is equipped with four different complications at 6, 12, 9, and 3 o’clock denotations, which take the horological performance to the next level.

Such complications are characterized by a blue hue that adds to the whole look and breathes some life into the front face.

Since this is a limited-edition timepiece, the brand is planning to roll out 150 pieces only, and each will retail at $195,000.

