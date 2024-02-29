Grand Seiko celebrates 20th anniversary of Spring Drive

As Grand Seiko watches commemorate two decades of excellence in Spring Drive technology, they have proudly introduced two exquisite limited-edition watches that exemplify the pinnacle of timepiece mastery. Although the inaugural Spring Drive movement debuted in 1999, it wasn’t until half a decade later that the premier Grand Seiko Spring Drive timepiece graced the market. The year 2004 heralded the formal commencement of the renowned 9R lineage of Spring Drive movements.

Grand Seiko is celebrating the 20th anniversary of Automatic Spring Drive watches

With the release of the SBGA497 from the Heritage Collection and the SBGE305 from the Sport Collection, Grand Seiko reaffirms its commitment to crafting watches for men that are as aesthetically captivating as they are technically superior. In honor of the 20th anniversary of the illustrious 9R Spring Drive movement, Grand Seiko unveils a captivating duo of limited edition timepieces, each paying homage to the breathtaking sunrise at Mount Hotaka. Situated near the Grand Seiko workshop in Shiojiri, Mount Hotaka serves as an enduring muse, inspiring the exquisite dials of these exclusive watches.

The Heritage Collection Caliber 9R 20th Anniversary “Pink Snowflake”

The SBGA497, part of the Heritage Collection, pays homage to Grand Seiko’s rich legacy while embracing the cutting-edge advancements of the 21st century. Powered by the Spring Drive Calibre 9R65, this timepiece epitomizes precision with an accuracy of ±1 second per day, or ±15 seconds per month. Boasting a power reserve of 72 hours, the SBGA497 ensures reliable performance even in the most demanding of situations. This limited edition model exudes understated elegance and durability and is encased in high-intensity titanium and adorned with a dual-curved sapphire crystal. With water resistance of up to 10 bar and magnetic resistance of 4,800 A/m, it is as robust as it is refined.

The Sports Collection Spring Drive GMT Caliber 9R 20th Anniversary

In contrast, the SBGE305, part of the Sport Collection, embraces a more adventurous spirit while maintaining the hallmark precision of Grand Seiko’s Spring Drive technology. Equipped with the Spring Drive Calibre 9R66, this timepiece offers not only exceptional accuracy but also the convenience of a GMT hand for dual time zone functionality. With a power reserve of 72 hours and the same ±1 second per day accuracy, the SBGE305 is the epitome of reliability for the modern globetrotter. Encased in stainless steel and featuring a ceramic bezel, this limited edition model exudes a sporty yet sophisticated allure.

Both watches feature dual-curved sapphire crystals with anti-reflective coating, ensuring optimal legibility in any lighting condition. The three-fold clasp with push-button release provides a secure and comfortable fit, while the meticulous attention to detail is evident in every aspect of its design.

Grand Seiko 20th anniversary watches: How much are they?

Regarding its pricing, the Grand Seiko Heritage Collection Caliber 9R 20th Anniversary SBGA497 crafted from titanium is $6,300 and has a March release date. In contrast, the Grand Seiko Sport Collection Caliber 9R 20th Anniversary SBGE305, housed in stainless steel, is slightly cheaper at $6,200 and will ship in June.

