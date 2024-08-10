Gap, MadHappy’s new 90s inspired clothing collab will make you nostalgic

Undoubtedly, the 90s are back in full force in the style trends. For a few seasons, the idea of nostalgic designs has consumed the stores, and we are seeing more of the Y2K influence when it comes to clothing. One of the biggest examples of the Y2K and 90s styles, Gap, is looking to dominate this trend and it’s doing so with one of the most exciting youth brands yet. As part of an exciting lineup of collaborations, Gap is joining forces with MadHappy for a collection of exciting retro-inspired pieces that fit perfectly with the trend, without being over-the-top. The mix of Gen Z and Y2K is alive with this collaboration that transcends generations.

Gap x MadHappy collaboration

MadHappy, known for their optimistic approach to clothing and stylish designs has joined with Gap to create a 41-piece collection that combines both brands flawlessly. With pieces for children, women, and men, there’s something for everyone. Providing apparel and accessories, the Gap x Madhappy collection will be enough to deck out the entire family for the next season. However, one of the true hallmarks of this partnership is how the collection combines one of the most symbolic pieces in Gap’s history.

Anyone aware of Gap in the late ‘90s and early 2000s will know the impact the brand’s graphic hoodies had on fashion. This staple piece became the must-have item and has slowly trickled back as the trend returned. In this collaboration with MadHappy, Gap is bringing back one of its standout pieces that will have previous customers returning. With the true aesthetic of Y2K, shoppers can expect to find everything from denim, outerwear, hoodies, and accessories. The entire collection will range from $34.95 to $158.

The collaboration of the season

Not only is the Gap x MadHappy collaboration a nod to the era, but their campaign equally evokes the nostalgia of the time. With a heavy influence on Gap’s 1989 “Individuals of Style” campaign, the brand is using the power of modern-day influential figures to expand its reach. Figures like Devon Lee Carlson, 070 Shake, Ottawa Kwami, Reign Judge, Stella Lucia Deopito, and Eera are participants in the campaign, which brings star power from various industries under one roof.

Fans of the Y2K style will have their chance to score one of the pieces in this limited edition range starting August 2nd. While there is no word on how long the collection will remain in stock, it’s safe to say it will be a sell-out partnership. Customers can find pieces on both Gap.com and Madhappy.com, as well as select Gap and Madhappy stores. Completing the collaboration, Gap has also announced that they will be donating to the Madhappy Foundation, a non-profit organization with a mission to raise awareness, fund research, and positively impact the mental health movement globally.