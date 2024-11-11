 Skip to main content
Gap focuses on musical talent for ‘Give Your Gift’ holiday campaign

Come together with music and style

By
Man in Gap clothing
Gap

When was the last time you sat around with friends to listen to the newest EP dropped by your favorite artist? It used to be an excuse to get together in your friend’s basement (usually, whoever had the parent who provided the most snacks) and open the new CD. It was about the music, but it was also about the company. Experiencing music together has always been a way for us to unite and navigate life together. Whether you realize it or not, it also shaped our style as well. The way the artist dressed and the way that our friends dressed all shaped how we saw ourselves and presented that image to the world. Gap is kicking off our holiday season with that in mind as the Gap “Give Your Gift” campaign focuses on the meeting point of music and style in our youth.

“We want to be where our customers are, delivering engaging style-led content and quality products both in-store and online,” said Fabiola Torres, chief marketing officer of Gap. “Partnering with the right talent drives cultural connections and builds community with new audiences. This year’s campaign champions creators’ authentic voices and styles, celebrating their creativity and originality.”

Bringing us closer together with music

Woman in Gap clothing singing into mic
Gap

Hana Effron, Lamont Landers, Nyjah Music & Zyah Rhythm, Liamani, Aneesa Strings, Paige Fish, Amaria, and PawPaw Rod come together in a film shot and directed by Samual Bradley. The film depicts them performing an a cappella version of Janet Jackson’s Together Again. While the young talent from the industry and social media remind us to come together for the holidays, they also show off Gap’s 2024 fall line-up of proprietary knit CashSoft, a cashmere-like soft fabric much easier to care for and machine washable. The sentiment and the clothing are the perfect gift for Christmas 2024.

Gap “Give Your Gift”

