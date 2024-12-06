 Skip to main content
Gap is traveling to a galaxy far, far away for the holidays

Jedi or Sith? Gap helps you show your true colors

By
Gap x Star Wars graphic back
Gap

Christmas is a time for celebration and cocktail party dress codes. We are coming together as a family to rejoice in another year of accomplishments, experiences, and times spent in each other’s presence. Of course, the holidays are also a time when that one person can’t help but say something controversial and get the whole family hoppin’ mad and all fired up about their viewpoint. Hopefully, that debate will be something as fun as a hot take on Star Wars, and you can spend the holiday debating or ruminating. Maybe your brother thinks the Jedis are the true villains. Maybe your uncle believes the Ewoks ruined the original trilogy. Maybe your niece argues that Rogue One is the best Star Wars movie. No matter what argument pops up for the holiday, Gap is making sure you can defend your position in the galaxy far, far away with a Gap x Star Wars collection.

Fan merch for the whole family

Kids in Gap x Star Wars
Gap

Whether you love Darth Vader and want to show off his menacing appearance with a sweatshirt or you are looking to remind everyone that the Rebellion never would have succeeded without C-3PO and R2D2, there is a piece for you. This 52-piece collection is more than the perfect wardrobe addition. You can ensure your entire family is decked out in their gear and picking a side, as there are pieces for men, women, and children. Take a side, wear the piece that accentuates your position, and never give ground to the opposite side; the Rebellion depends on it.

Gap x Star Wars

DUER combines maximum comfort with maximum function with Tech Fleece
Stay warm without being weighed down
DUER Tech Fleece

One of the worst problems you have ever had is the cold wind biting your legs through your denim. Jeans are some of the most versatile pants the world has ever seen, but they don't always do a good job of keeping you warm. And don't get us started on the dreadful feeling of wearing wet jeans; just end our day and send us home because that feeling is enough to ruin your whole week. While technology doesn't necessarily feel like it is applicable to clothing, DUER uses technology and discovery to its advantage to give you the most advanced and comfortable clothing on the market. The company knows denim better than most, putting stretch in the crotch to make sure you can move like sweatpants and not rip the seams. This fall, the DUER Tech Fleece will change the way jeans get warmer.
Made for everything you do in the fall and winter

Look, DUER knows jeans, and they are among the best at getting things right. Fleece or flannel-lined jeans are not a new thing, but here is how the folks over at DUER did it better. They are thin and movable, and it barely feels like you are wearing jeans, much less fleece-lined jeans. The denim is interwoven with fleece fibers and brushed to create an ultra-light, cozy lining. Add to that the durable water repellant they use in their denim, and you have a pair of jeans that not only solve both problems above but do so in style.
DUER Tech Fleece

Aran Sweater Market lets you find your clan
Wear the sweater of your Irish heritage
Aran Sweater Market McMahon Crest

The Aran Islands at the mouth of the Galway Bay off the west coast of Ireland have always been home to fishermen and farmers who worked hard and put their lives on the line to feed themselves and their families at the mercy of the Atlantic Ocean. One of the ways they kept themselves warm and dry to the relentless barrage of waves and weather was to develop what is still today one of the most popular sweaters ever to dominate the menswear industry, the fisherman's sweater. The Aran Sweater is functional and fashionable, but one company is doing more than keeping you warm and stylish. The Aran Sweater Market Clans allow you to reach back into your Irish history and wear something with ties to your ancestors as well as to your personal style.
A sweater that is rooted deep in your family history

The Aran Sweater Market is more than just a company selling quality sweaters; it is a group of people who want nothing more than to support the home they hail from. They see it as their duty to keep the story, beauty, and true essence of the sweater and the spirit of the Islands alive. As connected as they are to their history, they want you to be connected to yours. You can find your surname and the clan it is attached to and get more than a sweater. You can get a shawl, a scarf, a knitting kit, and even a family history. Wear more than a stylish sweater; connect yourself with your past while you build your future.
Aran Sweater Market Clans

State & Liberty wants to clothe the fittest among us
The fittest on the planet need the stetchiest athletic fits
State & Liberty Dress Shirt

Any suit salesman will tell you that while they are always happy to see a customer walk through their doors when an athlete (swimmers especially) enlists their services, there is a certain level of frustration and work that the two of them will need to go through before they find the fit they like. You see, suits (nested and off-the-rack) are made with a six-inch drop, meaning they expect a standard difference between the shoulders and the waist, but athletes often have smaller waists, and therefore, they end up struggling to find suits that fit them. They run into the same problem with the dress shirt. If they find one that fits their barrel chest and broad shoulders, they look like they are wearing a sail in the body. However, the State & Liberty Athletic Fit solves the problem for the athlete in multiple ways.
The perfect athletic fit

If there is one thing State & Liberty does well, it is stretch fabric. Their suits, pants, and polos all feature stretch technology made famous by the love of professional athletes from Tim Teabow and Christian McCaffrey to Aaron Judge and Mark McGwire. One of the things that all of these fellas have in common is that they are big and broad. Their pro-performance technology does two things for the man wearing it. It stretches across the back and shoulders, so they don't have to size up too far, and the darts on the back and tapered body bring it closer to the torso and keep him looking trim and fit. If you are a man that works hard on your body, show it off.
State & Liberty Athletic Fit Dress Shirt

