Gap is traveling to a galaxy far, far away for the holidays

Christmas is a time for celebration and cocktail party dress codes. We are coming together as a family to rejoice in another year of accomplishments, experiences, and times spent in each other’s presence. Of course, the holidays are also a time when that one person can’t help but say something controversial and get the whole family hoppin’ mad and all fired up about their viewpoint. Hopefully, that debate will be something as fun as a hot take on Star Wars, and you can spend the holiday debating or ruminating. Maybe your brother thinks the Jedis are the true villains. Maybe your uncle believes the Ewoks ruined the original trilogy. Maybe your niece argues that Rogue One is the best Star Wars movie. No matter what argument pops up for the holiday, Gap is making sure you can defend your position in the galaxy far, far away with a Gap x Star Wars collection.

Fan merch for the whole family

Whether you love Darth Vader and want to show off his menacing appearance with a sweatshirt or you are looking to remind everyone that the Rebellion never would have succeeded without C-3PO and R2D2, there is a piece for you. This 52-piece collection is more than the perfect wardrobe addition. You can ensure your entire family is decked out in their gear and picking a side, as there are pieces for men, women, and children. Take a side, wear the piece that accentuates your position, and never give ground to the opposite side; the Rebellion depends on it.

Gap x Star Wars