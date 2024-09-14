 Skip to main content
This new Frederique Constant watch is a Cartier Tank alternative

Frederique Constant Classics Carrée Small Seconds debuts

Frederique Constant is no stranger to creating works of art with their watches. Previous watches of theirs have invoked the sense of celestial beauty, and now they’re bringing all of the opulence and luxury of the Art Deco era to your wrist. In their latest release, the watch company is all about the small details that create a stunning piece that earns a spot in any collection. Taking a cue from the 20s and 30s, this new timepiece takes the standard watch and gives it a rectangular shape. Although these shapes aren’t new in the industry, they’re still a great change from what you would expect from any watch. Whether it’s to wear or to marvel at, the newest Frederique Constant is nothing short of an artwork. 

The Frederique Constant Classic Carrée

In Frederique Constant’s Classic Carrée Small Seconds, users are treated to an Art Deco-inspired piece that brings together many aspects unique to the era but with a modern refresh. Although there’s no avoiding the beauty of the watch, the inside is equally as detailed. Equipped with the quartz movement FC-235, this watch has an impressive two-year battery life. Housed in a 36mm stainless steel case, this watch also has a 5.85mm thickness and water resistance of 3 ATM. The matte finish dial is complete with printed Roman numeral indexes in black that starkly contrast its gray color. 

The most visually captivating aspect of this watch comes in the form of its shape and details. True to its 20s and 30s inspiration, the Frederique Constant Classic Carrée Small Seconds comes in a rectangular case containing a rectangular minute track and an independent seconds hand at 6 o’clock.

What else to know 

Frederique Constant’s Constant Classic Carrée Small Seconds is the perfect watch to dazzle any watch enthusiast, but it’s also a modern piece that functions for any situation. The first option of the Classic Carrée Small Seconds is a diamond set stainless steel case, which offers 158 gems around the case to give your wrist an extra touch of glamour along with a leather strap. If you’re looking for a more understated option, Frederique Constant also offers a 100% stainless steel case that’s sleek and modern despite the retro inspiration. Lastly, the brand also offers a mixture of both with a stainless steel case and a calfskin leather strap. 

No matter the option, these Frederique Constant Classic Carrée Small Seconds options are breathtaking pieces that give plenty to talk about. Breaking the mold of circular watches, the reintroduction of rectangular dials in the watch industry is a welcome change that offers a different touch to your watches. This piece is available for € 3,895.00 and can be purchased directly through Frederique Constant’s site or available boutiques and vendors. 

You’re going to love Girard Perregaux’s elegant Geneva Watch Days releases
Girard Perregaux watch graphic

For any horology fan, the Genova Watch Days is a must-attend event to see the latest and newest of some of the best watch brands in the world. Luckily for watch lovers, this year’s Geneva Watch Days brings over 100 timepieces from around 52 brands that promise to capture your attention. Held in Rotonde du Mont-Blanc in Switzerland from August 29th – September 2nd, the Geneva Watch Days is a unique opportunity to see luxurious brands up close and in full detail. For lucky guests, one of the founding brands of the event, Girard Perregaux, has unveiled two brand-new watches ready to steal the show during the week. Honoring the legacy of the Bridges collection, these new releases are unique pieces to add to your line-up.
The Bridges Collection's new additions
The Esmeralda Tourbillon Girard Perregaux / Girard Perregaux

As part of the Geneva Watch Days, Girard Perregaux has released two brand-new watches with a major nod to the history of the Bridges collection. The first of the two releases, Tourbillion with Three Flying Bridges, is inspired by a long history that dates back to 1889. With such a long history to portray, this watch has everything from luxury to intricate details, including three floating gold bridges set in a light-filled case that takes a total of two days to finish. Along with floating bridges, the 44mm watch comes with improved indexes, curved sapphire crystals, and enhanced usability. With the highest degree of craftsmanship and detail, this Tourbillion watch is essential for anyone who admires the small details.

Read more
Tag Heuer, Oracle Red Bull Racing’s newest collab is one for the fans
This smart watch will give you a unique look at Red Bull's F1 season
The TAG Heuer Connected Calibre E4 45MM x Oracle Red Bull Racing Edition

Fans of Red Bull Racing have another watch to potentially add to their collection thanks to the team’s latest collaboration with TAG Heuer. TAG Heuer itself has a long history when it comes to racing, with the aptly named “TAG Heuer F1” being one of the brand's best-selling timepieces and company predecessor TAG once owning half of Red Bull’s close rivals, McLaren.

The TAG Heuer Connected Calibre E4 45MM x Oracle Red Bull Racing Edition differs from many luxury racing watches in its construction. Instead of a finely crafted mechanical masterpiece, it’s a smartwatch. But what it lacks in mechanical brilliance, it makes up for in smart functionality.

Read more
Celebrate 50 years of the Porsche 911 Turbo with these limited edition watches
A 911 Turbo for your wrist
Porsche Design Chronograph 1 – 50 Years 911 Turbo Edition

2024 marks 50 years since the first Porsche 911 Turbo (G Model), also known as the Porsche 930, made its debut at the Paris Motor Show. Despite being a bit of a deathtrap, the 930 remains one of the most historically significant and collectable 911s to this day, so it’s only natural Porsche would want to mark the occasion with something special.

That’s where the The Porsche Design Chronograph 1 – 50 Years 911 Turbo Edition comes in. It’s covered in nods to the past, coated in elements of the iconic 930, and apparently runs with the sort of reliability and precision one expects from something adorned with a Porsche badge.

Read more