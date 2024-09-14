Frederique Constant Classics Carrée Small Seconds debuts

Frederique Constant is no stranger to creating works of art with their watches. Previous watches of theirs have invoked the sense of celestial beauty, and now they’re bringing all of the opulence and luxury of the Art Deco era to your wrist. In their latest release, the watch company is all about the small details that create a stunning piece that earns a spot in any collection. Taking a cue from the 20s and 30s, this new timepiece takes the standard watch and gives it a rectangular shape. Although these shapes aren’t new in the industry, they’re still a great change from what you would expect from any watch. Whether it’s to wear or to marvel at, the newest Frederique Constant is nothing short of an artwork.

The Frederique Constant Classic Carrée

In Frederique Constant’s Classic Carrée Small Seconds, users are treated to an Art Deco-inspired piece that brings together many aspects unique to the era but with a modern refresh. Although there’s no avoiding the beauty of the watch, the inside is equally as detailed. Equipped with the quartz movement FC-235, this watch has an impressive two-year battery life. Housed in a 36mm stainless steel case, this watch also has a 5.85mm thickness and water resistance of 3 ATM. The matte finish dial is complete with printed Roman numeral indexes in black that starkly contrast its gray color.

The most visually captivating aspect of this watch comes in the form of its shape and details. True to its 20s and 30s inspiration, the Frederique Constant Classic Carrée Small Seconds comes in a rectangular case containing a rectangular minute track and an independent seconds hand at 6 o’clock.

What else to know

Frederique Constant’s Constant Classic Carrée Small Seconds is the perfect watch to dazzle any watch enthusiast, but it’s also a modern piece that functions for any situation. The first option of the Classic Carrée Small Seconds is a diamond set stainless steel case, which offers 158 gems around the case to give your wrist an extra touch of glamour along with a leather strap. If you’re looking for a more understated option, Frederique Constant also offers a 100% stainless steel case that’s sleek and modern despite the retro inspiration. Lastly, the brand also offers a mixture of both with a stainless steel case and a calfskin leather strap.

No matter the option, these Frederique Constant Classic Carrée Small Seconds options are breathtaking pieces that give plenty to talk about. Breaking the mold of circular watches, the reintroduction of rectangular dials in the watch industry is a welcome change that offers a different touch to your watches. This piece is available for € 3,895.00 and can be purchased directly through Frederique Constant’s site or available boutiques and vendors.