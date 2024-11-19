There are two sides of a coin, but the new Frederique Constant draws inspiration from the third side of a coin(the edge)

Frederique Constant has just rolled out a new watch model that draws inspiration from a coin. As a result, the inner section of the bezel has a pattern that is quite similar to the one featured on the rim of old coins—it is characterized by rough ridges.

The fluted bezel is a retro design that was quite popular in Geneva timepieces, and Frederique Constant has brought it back to life with this new watch. It also has classical finishes that are quite stylish.

It’s also worth noting that the watch is called ‘Moneta’—a simple word that is used to describe a coin.

At the six o’clock denotation, there’s a moon phase subdial that’s quite effective in tracing lunar cycles. When it comes to the overall performance, the Frederique Constant Moneta is powered by a quartz movement.

This new Frederique Constant watch is available in three options. The subtle differences between these three options can be traced down to the dial colors. The FC-206B3S6 has a black dial and steel hour markers that create a beautiful contrast between various parts of the watch. And just like the black watch, the FC-206N3S6 also features silver markers, but the dial is blue.

While the FC-206N3S6 and FC-206B3S6 have dark dials, the third option, the FC-206S3S6, comes with a white dial.

Each watch is equipped with a stylish strap to complement the dial’s color. For instance, the FC-206S3S6 has a brown strap, whereas the FC-206B3S6 features a black strap.

With that said, the three options have the same price tag. Each retails at $1260.