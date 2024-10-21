Cordings makes autumn 2024 about staying warm

In the time of Queen Victoria and Charles Dickens, England was becoming the center of fashion innovation when Charles Mackintosh developed the Mackintosh raincoat and John Charles Cording began innovating outdoorsman outerwear perfect for fox hunts and anything else British men wanted to do in the countryside of England. Cordings grew exponentially until it was chosen to outfit Henry Morton Stanley on his expedition to find Dr. David Livingstone. By the end, Cordings was and still is today, a premier outfitter in the outdoor world. The Cordings autumn 2024 collection is built on their stellar outerwear and named their curated outfits after each coat.
Brilliantly British
Seasonal lookbooks are some of the best ways for customers to get an idea of what a collection can look like. Curated outfits maximize the inspirational aspects of new garments hitting the market and allow potential buyers to decide which garments they want and which ones best fit their aesthetic. Cordings set up their autumn 24 lookbook with six curated outfits, all named for the outerwear piece used as the centerpiece of the look.
- The Dogfoot Follifoot begins with a gorgeous houndstooth overcoat and pairs it with whipcord trousers and a burgundy turtleneck.
- The Classic Covert elevates the look to something dressier with its camel coat, dress shirt, and tie.
- The Conrad stacks a classic peacoat over a dress shirt and sweater over corduroy trousers.
- The Hunting Tweed starts with a tweed hunting coat and vest, completing the look with rubber boots and shooting breeks.
- The Kirkton finds the middle ground between hunting and dress with a tweed coat and dress shirt.
- The Calder pairs the classic overcoat with a wine crewneck sweater and navy corduroy trousers.
The combination of looks gives the legendary British brand a new look for the 2024 season that feels extremely English country.