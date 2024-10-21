Cordings makes autumn 2024 about staying warm

2019 brought us 90s kids some of the most devastating news when we found out we were losing someone so significant to our childhoods. We all remembered walking through the malls and turning the corner to see the paradise of toys calling to us, busting out of the storefront like it was begging us to take something home. There were too many toys to contain in any Toys 'R' Us store, so we only did our part to help if we took one home. Whether you liked Nerf guns, GI Joes, Matchbox Cars, superheroes, or board games, there was an entire aisle for you. Then we heard the stores were closing. The ad campaigns showing our beloved Geoffrey walking away with a suitcase claiming all the children have grown up (a play on their iconic jingle) tore at our heartstrings. Then, in 2021, Toys 'R' Us returned (kind of) with an all-online presence. Now, they are coming back in force with the opening of flagship stores and a new collaboration with one of our favorite menswear brands, Bonobos.

We're all kids

"I don't want to grow up; I want to be a Toys 'R' Us kid." This was the jingle we grew up with, but we didn't let it hit home until we Millenials reached our thirties. When we became adults and started to look back on those years in the malls, we realized we truly wished we could still be Toys 'R' Us kids. Now that we have Geoffrey back, we can take him with us in a collection of shirts and hats from Bonobos featuring his likeness. There are sizes for you and your little one, so you can turn them into a Toys 'R' Us kid, but that isn't required. You can be your own Toys 'R' Us kid with a sweater and a hat, taking Geoffrey with you everywhere you go. Regardless of what the market does, you can constantly be reminded that age is just a number, and you can always be that child you used to be.